Minecraft enchantments guide: Full list, best enchanting table setup, and more

In Minecraft, you can craft several tools, weapons, and armor parts to help you mine blocks, fight mobs, and defend against them. These gears are some of the most important items in the game. However, they are quite basic when they are first crafted, only improving in certain aspects with better materials. This is where enchantments come into play.
There are many kinds of enchantments for each and every piece of gear present in the game. When applied to tools, weapons, or armor, they can significantly alter the gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about enchantments.
A complete basic guide to Minecraft enchantments
What are enchantments?
Enchantments are basically magical powerups that you can apply to every tool, weapon, or armor that can be crafted in the game. Some enchantments are exclusive to specific gear, while others can be applied to many items.
These powerups add new features to gears, making things much easier for you. Apart from two curses (the curse of vanishing and the curse of binding), which are essentially negative enchantments, every other one has positive effects.
How to obtain enchantments
There are essentially three ways to obtain enchantments for gears: create an enchanting table area that can offer random enchantments, find enchanted books from chests, or trade enchanted books from librarian villagers.
Enchanting table
An enchanting table can be crafted using four obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one book. Once crafted, it needs to be placed at the center of several bookshelves. This is to achieve the highest level of enchantment from it.
The bookshelves need to be placed such that there is one block of space between them and the table. Bookshelves must not be placed higher than two blocks as well. At least 15 bookshelves must be placed around the enchanting table to obtain the highest enchantments from it.
Once the setup is complete, you need to find lapis lazuli, which is essential for enchanting, on the enchanting table.
Trading from librarians and using the enchanted book
A librarian is a type of villager who can buy and sell anything related to books. Hence, it can offer enchanted books to you for a certain number of emeralds. You can find them in villages or create a regular villager using the lectern block.
As of 1.20.2, librarians from different biomes sell different kinds of enchanted books. Buying enchanted books from librarians is the best way to obtain enchantments since you can also obtain rare treasure enchantments.
Once you obtain enchanted books, you need to use an anvil block to apply the enchantments to any gear. The process also requires a bit of enchantment in the form of XP levels.
A list of every enchantment
Here is a list of every enchantment present in the game, along with a brief description:
How to disenchant an item
If you want to disenchant an item, you either need to craft a grindstone and place the item in it or repair two of the same item on a crafting table. Removing enchantments on a grindstone is slightly better since it gives you some XP points as well.