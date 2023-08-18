Minecraft enchantments guide: Full list, best enchanting table setup, and more

In Minecraft, you can craft several tools, weapons, and armor parts to help you mine blocks, fight mobs, and defend against them. These gears are some of the most important items in the game. However, they are quite basic when they are first crafted, only improving in certain aspects with better materials. This is where enchantments come into play.

There are many kinds of enchantments for each and every piece of gear present in the game. When applied to tools, weapons, or armor, they can significantly alter the gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about enchantments.

A complete basic guide to Minecraft enchantments

What are enchantments?

After an item is enchanted, they get a purple glint around the in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enchantments are basically magical powerups that you can apply to every tool, weapon, or armor that can be crafted in the game. Some enchantments are exclusive to specific gear, while others can be applied to many items.

These powerups add new features to gears, making things much easier for you. Apart from two curses (the curse of vanishing and the curse of binding), which are essentially negative enchantments, every other one has positive effects.

How to obtain enchantments

There are essentially three ways to obtain enchantments for gears: create an enchanting table area that can offer random enchantments, find enchanted books from chests, or trade enchanted books from librarian villagers.

Enchanting table

Enchanting table with bookshelves to increase the quality of enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

An enchanting table can be crafted using four obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one book. Once crafted, it needs to be placed at the center of several bookshelves. This is to achieve the highest level of enchantment from it.

The bookshelves need to be placed such that there is one block of space between them and the table. Bookshelves must not be placed higher than two blocks as well. At least 15 bookshelves must be placed around the enchanting table to obtain the highest enchantments from it.

Once the setup is complete, you need to find lapis lazuli, which is essential for enchanting, on the enchanting table.

Trading from librarians and using the enchanted book

Librarian villagers are the best mob to obtain enchantments from in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A librarian is a type of villager who can buy and sell anything related to books. Hence, it can offer enchanted books to you for a certain number of emeralds. You can find them in villages or create a regular villager using the lectern block.

As of 1.20.2, librarians from different biomes sell different kinds of enchanted books. Buying enchanted books from librarians is the best way to obtain enchantments since you can also obtain rare treasure enchantments.

Once you obtain enchanted books, you need to use an anvil block to apply the enchantments to any gear. The process also requires a bit of enchantment in the form of XP levels.

A list of every enchantment

Here is a list of every enchantment present in the game, along with a brief description:

Enchantment Name Brief Description Aqua Affinity Increases mining speed while underwater Bane of Arthropods Increases damage and applies Slowness IV to arthropod mobs (spiders, cave spiders, silverfish, endermites, and bees) Blast Protection Reduces explosion damage and knockback effect Channeling During thunderstorms, the trident summons a lightning bolt on the target when hitting it Cleaving ‌[upcoming: JE Combat Tests] Increases damage and shield stunning Curse of Binding (treasure) Items cannot be removed from armor slots Curse of Vanishing (treasure) Item disappears on death Depth Strider Increases underwater movement speed Efficiency Increases tool speed, as well as the chance for axes to disable shields Feather Falling Reduces fall damage Fire Aspect Sets target on fire Fire Protection Reduces fire damage and burn timeMutually exclusive with other protections Flame Arrows shot are ignited and deal fire damage to the target Fortune Increases the number of block drops Frost Walker (treasure) Allows the player to walk on water by freezing the water under their feet Impaling Increases damage against aquatic mobs. In Bedrock Edition, it increases damage against mobs in water or rain Infinity Prevents consumption of arrows Knockback Increases knockback Looting Increases mob loot Loyalty Trident returns after being thrown Luck of the Sea Increases rate of good loot (enchanting books, etc.) Lure Decreases time for bites Mending (treasure) Repairs the item using experience Multishot Fires 3 arrows at the same time Piercing Arrows pierce entities, allowing for arrows to pierce through stacks of mobs Power Increases arrow damage Projectile Protection Reduces damage from projectiles Protection Reduces generic damage Punch Increases arrow knockback Quick Charge Decreases crossbow charging time Respiration Extends underwater breathing time Riptide Trident launches the player with itself when thrown while in water or rain Sharpness Increases melee damage Silk Touch Mined blocks drop themselves Smite Increases damage to the undead Soul Speed (treasure) Increases movement speed on soul sand and soul soil Sweeping Edge‌[Java Edition only] Increases sweeping attack damage Swift Sneak (treasure) Increases walking speed while sneaking Thorns Taking damage causes the attacker to also take damage Unbreaking Reduces durability damage

How to disenchant an item

Grindstone can remove enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If you want to disenchant an item, you either need to craft a grindstone and place the item in it or repair two of the same item on a crafting table. Removing enchantments on a grindstone is slightly better since it gives you some XP points as well.