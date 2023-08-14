Minecraft player catches an enchanted book loaded with 10 enchantments

Enchanted books are items in Minecraft that can contain various kinds of enchantments. These can then be applied to any tool, weapon, or armor by combining the book and that gear on an anvil. A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased how they obtained an enchanted book with 10 enchantments.

You can craft an enchanted book using an enchanting table, obtain them through fishing, or a librarian villager.

While fishing, you hardly get an enchanted book since it comes under the treasure category, and even if they do, they only get one or two enchantments in them. However, this was not the case when it came to the Redditor.

Minecraft Redditor fishes out an extremely rare enchanted book with 10 enchantments

The Redditor, 'u/talkinghieroglyphics,' recently posted a picture of an enchanted book they caught while fishing on the official Minecraft subreddit. It had protection three, smite three, unbreaking three, luck of the sea two, looting two, quick charge, lure two, efficiency three, mending, and power three enchantments.

Since an enchanted book only has a 16.7% chance of being caught while fishing, this was extremely powerful. It had several enchantments that were exclusive to certain weapons, tools, and armor parts as well.

Users' reaction to the bizarre enchanted book obtained by the Minecraft player through fishing

Soon after the picture of the enchanted book was posted on the official subreddit, many members flocked to the post and reacted to it. Within a day, it received over five hundred upvotes and several comments.

A few Redditors humorously stated how this enchanted book could be applied to a fishing rod to make the tool overpowered. Since this has luck of the sea and lure enchantments, it will be quite useful on a fishing rod; however, the rest of them will be quite useless.

Others also mentioned how this was 'the one book to rule them all,' which is a nod to the famous Lord of the Rings film series dialogue about the most powerful ring.

Other users hilariously stated how the player should apply the overpowered enchanted book to items like shears, and flint and steel. This joke was even funnier since these items are quite simple and do not need any enchantment.

Many subreddit members stated that the original poster should save the enchanted book simply because of its rarity. Some also commented on how this book would work with any gear it gets applied on.

Overall, the enchanted book with 10 enchantments became quite famous in the Minecraft subreddit community, especially because it was claimed to be obtained through fishing.