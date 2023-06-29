7 worst enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 has loads of enchantments that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor parts. Coupled with that, players have various power-ups to help simplify their journeys. However, few of them leave a lot to be desired. Even though these enchantments have a specific role in the game, most players tend to look away due to better options.

Here is a list of a few enchantments that aren't as good as others in Minecraft 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Depending on how a player plays them, these enchantments still have a specific use.

Curse of Vanishing, impaling, and more of the least useful enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

1) Curse of Binding

Curse of binding enchantment in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, this enchantment is actually a curse that can be applied to any armor part or even a mob head. If a player wears an armor part or mob head with this curse, they cannot remove it until they die and respawn. This enchantment can be used to essentially prank others on servers.

2) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing enchantment book in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

This negative enchantment can be applied to any tool, weapon, armor part, or mob head and will vanish from a player's inventory after their death. Of course, they can keep that item in a chest to protect it forever. This can be used as a prank to curse other players' most precious gear.

3) Bane of Arthropods

Bane of Arthropods enchantment book in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

There are a few mobs that fall into the arthropod category. These include spiders, cave spiders, bees, endermites, and silverfish. This particular enchantment can be applied to swords and axes. It particularly increases the attack damage against arthropod mobs and applies a slowness effect.

However, there are much better enchantments that will not increase the same attack damage but will be effective on every mob.

4) Impaling

Impaling enchantment book in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Trident has an exclusive set of enchantments, one of which is impaling. This enchantment increases the attack damage towards underwater mobs or mobs in contact with water (Bedrock Edition only). Though its importance depends on the version, players can still use enchanted swords and bows to attack hostile mobs, which will generally be much more effective.

5) Smite

Smite enchantment book in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Smite is another enchantment that can only be applied to melee weapons. It mainly increases attack damage against undead mobs like skeletons, zombies, withers, wither skeletons, and more. Though it is a good powerup since several hostile mobs are in the undead category, players can apply sharpness and sweeping edge enchantments to get better attack damage on all mobs.

6) Thorns

Thorns enchantment book in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Players can often be surrounded by hordes of hostile mobs like skeletons, zombies, etc. In these situations, they can get hit by multiple enemies at once. To have a slight chance of inflicting more damage, they can use the thorns enchantment.

This powerup will essentially hit the enemy with the same amount of damage they inflict. However, this is one of the worst offensive enchantments since players must also incur damage.

7) Lure

Lure enchantment book in 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Though fishing is fun, not many players are keen on it. Experienced veterans have a fishing farm that automatically yields items from the water, while newbies simply pass the time fishing. Hence, the lure enchantment is one of the lesser-used powerups, especially considering other fishing rod enchantments like luck of the sea.

