Top 5 enchantments to avoid in Minecraft 1.19

Enchantments are special power-ups in Minecraft that unleash the full potential of a tool, armor, or weapon. These can either be applied through an enchanting table or from enchanted books obtained from several sources. It's also worth keeping in mind that each power-up requires some XP points from the player.

Though most enchantments are beneficial for players in some way, not all of them are. Moreover, there are those that are just not useful enough to consider having. Out of the 40 power-ups the game offers, some are not worth applying to a piece of gear. This can be because there's a better enchantment for that gear. Another reason for this may be that the power-ups in question offer a negative effect, rendering them unfit for usage in most cases.

If gamers want to know which enchantments are not worth their time, they should check out the following section that lists five power-ups that should be avoided.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. None of these enchantments are useless and have their place in the game.

5 Minecraft 1.19 enchantments that can be avoided, ranked

5) Frost Walker

Frost Walker allows players to walk on water by actively freezing water blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Frost Walker might be one of the coolest enchantments to try, but it is not the most useful. It essentially allows players to walk on water as the boots freeze the blocks below. However, the novelty of this feature will soon wear off as players will start to prefer boating to prevent hunger depletion.

Additionally, this enchantment is incompatible with Depth Strider, which is a highly useful power-up when it comes to swimming faster.

4) Piercing

Piercing allows Minecraft players to shoot arrows from a crossbow (Image via Mojang)

Piercing is an okay-ish enchantment that can be ignored. It basically allows players to shoot arrows from a crossbow through multiple mobs at once. This is only useful when two or three mobs are aligned, and the projectile correctly lands on one. Moreover, this power-up is incompatible with Multishot, which is excellent if players are using firework rockets with a crossbow.

3) Bane of Arthropods

This Minecraft enchantment only increases attack damage towards arthropod mobs (Image via Mojang)

The Bane of Arthropods might sound cool and lethal, but this enchantment is not as useful as other melee weapon power-ups. As the name implies, it only increases the attack damage against arthropod mobs like bees, spiders, etc. Since there are only a few of these entities, the enchantment is not really worth using.

Instead, players can use Sharpness. This power-up increases the overall attack damage of the melee weapon it's attached to against all enemies.

2) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing is a negative power-up in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Curse of Vanishing is a straight-up negative-effect-offering enchantment. Whenever the power-up is applied to a tool, weapon, or armor, the item it's used on will vanish as soon as the player dies. Hence, the enchantment must be avoided at all costs since Minecrafters stand to lose equipment because of it.

Though most players will automatically understand that this power-up isn't worth using from the word "curse" in its name, it can come in handy if one wants to prank their friends on a multiplayer server.

1) Curse of Binding

The curse of binding is the worst enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The previous curse enchantment can only vanish the item it's applied to, but this one can forcefully bind an armor piece onto a player. This is arguably the worst power-up in the game. If a player accidentally wears any armor with this enchantment, they will not be able to remove it till they die. It can make playing in hardcore worlds a nightmare because players will not respawn once they perish with the cursed armor part.

Again, this can work brilliantly if someone wants to prank their friends on a multiplayer server.

