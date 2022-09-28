5 most fun to use Minecraft enchantments in 2022

Enchantments in Minecraft are special powerups that players can apply to their tools, weapons, and armor to unleash their full potential. These can be applied via enchanting tables or enchanted books on anvils. Soon after entering a world and progressing in the game, players will most likely need certain enchantments.

Though most enchantments in Minecraft might not entertain players since most of them improve simple tasks, there are some which can be fascinating to try. Some of them might not even be essential for players in the game, but they are fun to explore.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft enchantments that are fun to use, ranked (2022)

5) Depth Strider

This enchantment allows players to swim a lot faster in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Depth Strider is an enchantment that is both useful and fun to experience in dire situations. This enchantment is applied to boots and has three different levels of power. In the most basic sense, Depth Strider increases the swimming speed of a player.

This enchantment reduces the friction between the player's body and the water blocks, allowing them to swim faster. Additionally, players can have even more fun if the Dolphin's Grace status effect gets applied to them while they're wearing enchanted boots.

4) Soul Speed

Soul Speed allows players to walk extremely fast on soul sand and soul soil blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players have been to the Soul Sand Valley biome in the Nether, they know how slowly their character walks on soul sand and soul soil blocks. However, Soul Speed enchantment is a direct countermeasure that speeds up players' walking speed when they tread on these blocks. It can only be applied to boots and has three different levels.

Unfortunately, this is a rare treasure enchantment that can only be obtained from Bastion Remnant chests or from bartering with Piglins.

3) Frost Walker

Frost Walker allows players to walk on water by actively freezing water blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Frost Walker is another fun enchantment that players can apply to boots. With this, players can literally walk on water since the boots automatically freeze water blocks around the player.

Though many players do not use this enchantment, it can be rather amusing to try. Frost Walker is a rare treasure enchantment that can only be found in chests or by trading with librarian villagers.

2) Channeling

Gamers can play around with channeling enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Channeling is a fascinating enchantment that can only be applied to a trident. These rare ranged weapons are known to have several unique capabilities, with one of them being able to summon a lightning strike with the help of this enchantment. Whenever a player throws a trident enchanted with Channeling, the game will summon a lightning strike to that location.

This way, players can deal extra damage to their opponent in a fight and have fun with the special power.

1) Riptide

Players can zoom across the world with this enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will have the most amount of fun with Riptide enchantment. This is also a trident-exclusive enchantment with three different levels. When an unenchanted trident is thrown, the weapon itself propels forward. However, if it is enchanted with Riptide, it will pull the player in the direction it is thrown in.

This phenomenon only applies when the player is wet, either by rain or by being in contact with a water block. Once it is successfully implemented, it is an enjoyable way to travel.

