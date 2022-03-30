How to use Riptide enchantment in Minecraft

Riptide enchantment is a special kind of powerup in Minecraft. It essentially lets players travel much faster underwater or in the rain. It is an exclusive enchantment that is only applicable to the rarest weapon in the game. New players who will be trying this powerup for the first time might face some problems as there is a specific way to use it.

This is a special enchantment because it can only be applied to tridents. These rare weapons cannot be crafted by players in any way. They are mainly obtained from drowned zombies who have a slim chance of dropping it upon death. Once players have the weapon, they can apply several exclusive enchantments to it, including riptide.

Ways to use riptide enchantment in Minecraft

How to get a trident

First, players will need a rare trident in the game to apply the powerup. In Java Edition, tridents can be obtained from drowned zombies that are holding the weapon itself. In Bedrock Edition, any drowned zombie can drop the weapon upon death. Players can also take another player's trident if they throw it on the ground. These are the only ways to get the rare weapon.

How to get the riptide enchantment

Riptide 3 on an enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have the trident, the powerup can be applied to it via an enchanting table or an enchanted book. Players can put the trident on the enchanting table and get the powerup. It is fairly common, and players will be able to find it easily. Enchanted books can be obtained from Librarians or from chest loot.

There are three levels to this powerup, with each level increasing the distance covered when the player uses the trident.

How to use the enchanted trident

Throw the trident to use the powerup (Image via Minecraft)

Once the powerup is applied to the trident, players will be able to use it. The most important thing to remember is that it can only be used when the player is in contact with water. This means that if a player is underwater or in the rain, the powerup will work.

Players can use it underwater (Image via Minecraft)

Riptide essentially propels the player forward when they try to throw it in any direction. Normally, players can throw a trident, but with this powerup, the trident takes the player with it on its projectile path. This way, players can propel forward in any direction the trident is aimed.

Flying with the trident (Image via Mojang)

Players can use this to zoom underwater instead of normally swimming and also kill any mob that strays into their path. The real use of this powerup is when it is used in the rain. Players can aim the trident upwards and propel themselves in the air. If they learn how to control their flight time and angle of the trident, they can easily fly around as long as they are in contact with rain.

Edited by Danyal Arabi