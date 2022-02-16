How to make a lightning trident in Minecraft

A trident is a weapon that can be used in both ranged and melee combat in Minecraft.

In addition to its combat versatility, a trident's unique and varied enchantments add to its usefulness in the game. In fact, an enchantment called Channeling can even cause the weapon to summon the power of lightning.

Considering the fact that lightning normally strikes erratically and can only be attracted by things like lightning rods, this is an impressive enchantment.

However, before creating a lightning trident, players will need to obtain a trident and find a way to apply the Channeling enchantment.

Obtaining the components for a lightning trident in Minecraft

A player readies a Channeling trident against zombies (Image via Mojang)

Creating a lightning trident in Minecraft without cheats or Creative Mode is essentially a two-step process. One has to acquire a trident and then enchant it with Channeling. This may sound easy, but it can be a little trickier than one might expect.

While tridents cannot be crafted, Channeling can be obtained in a number of ways. This gives players the flexibility to obtain their lightning tridents on their terms depending on the resources at their disposal.

To obtain a trident, players are required to kill a Drowned carrying the weapon. Drowned have a 6.25% chance of spawning with a trident in Minecraft: Java Edition. They have a 15% chance of spawning with one in Bedrock Edition.

However, this doesn't mean that every Drowned will drop its trident, as the weapon itself only has an 8.5% chance of dropping. The good news is this chance can be increased if the player uses a sword enchanted with the Looting enchantment. Every rank of Looting will increase the trident's drop chance by 1%.

Next, Minecraft players will need to enchant their new trident with the Channeling enchantment. Channeling can be obtained in many different ways. Players can obtain the enchantment by applying it via the enchanting table. They can also use the anvil to apply the enchantment via an enchantment book obtained from fishing, chests, or trading with library villagers.

Obtaining Channeling through the enchanting table is likely the least difficult method of the two. However, if players are near generated structures like villages, they can take a chance at trading or looting.

That's all there is to it. Players should now have their lightning trident ready for battle. In order to summon lightning, players will need to wait until a thunderstorm occurs. They can then throw their trident at a target, which will be struck with lightning on contact. A lightning trident can even light targets on fire, making it an incredibly dangerous weapon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh