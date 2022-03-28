Top 5 tips for beginners when applying enchantments in Minecraft

Minecraft has an extensive enchantment system. In this vast sandbox game, players have several types of magical powerups that help players in various scenarios. These can be applied to the tools, weapons and armor they use. Several new players who start enchanting their items must have a clear idea of how they should use enchantments in the game.

There are a total of 38 enchantments in the game and nearly all of them are there to help the players in some way or the other (except curses). While some of them are commonly found on enchanting tables, some are treasures, and hence, quite rare. Players can apply these powerups through enchanting tables or enchanted books.

Top 5 tips beginners should note to make the most use out of enchantments in Minecraft

5) Look for mending enchantment

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Although players won't be able to find the mending enchantment in the enchanting table, they must look for it in librarian trades. This is a great powerup that prevents any gear from breaking by repairing it through XP points.

After new players become familiar with normal powerups, they must look for rare ones. This can be found via librarians or in chest loot.

4) Avoid enchanting lesser used gear

Avoid enchanting lesser used gear (Image via Minecraft)

As players progress further in the game, they will notice that certain tools and items are less used than others.

Tools like hoe, flint and steel, shears, and more can be avoided while enchanting as they won't be used as much and valuable XP points could be wasted. Instead, players can save them by putting strong powerups on swords, axes, pickaxes and armor that are used more often.

3) Use anvils for enchanted books

Use anvil to apply enchated book and combining them (Image via Minecraft)

Many new players might get confused about applying enchanted books to any gear. The only way to apply the powerup through books is by using anvils. These are costly to craft as they need three iron blocks and four ingots.

They can be used to either remove or add powerups to any gear with the help of books. They can also be used to combine two enchanted books.

2) Go for higher level enchantments

Higher levels of enchant unlock with level 30 XP (Image via Minecraft)

When players first open the enchanting table interface, they will notice that there are three types of enchanting levels. Players can insert the gear and three lapis lazuli to reach the highest enchanting level. They will also need XP level 30 to unlock the highest level. This will give players stronger and multiple powerups for the same gear.

Though players can use lower levels of enchanting for normal iron gear as a backup set, if they are enchanting their main diamond gear, they must always aim for best enchantments.

1) Use Librarians for specific enchantments

Librarian can give great enchanted books (Image via Minecraft)

After a while, players will notice that using an enchanting table is less effective as it applies random powerups to the gear. It may be possible that some of them are not needed by players but will still be applied from the table. This is where librarian villager trades comes in handy.

These villagers trade enchanted books for a few emeralds. After players make a trade, these mobs get locked and will give the same enchanted book forever, making them highly useful for players who want a specific enchantment.

Later on in the game, players can keep multiple librarians and all trade-specific powerups, including treasure enchantments.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan