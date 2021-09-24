Top 5 uses of hoe in Minecraft

Without tools, the activities a player can do in Minecraft are heavily limited. Whether for mining or tilling dirt to grow crops on it, players will need to craft at least wooden tools. The durability of the tool depends on what item the player used to craft it. For example, a diamond tool will be faster at mining and last a lot longer than a stone tool.

A hoe is a fantastic tool that can be crafted using two ingots (except netherite ingots) or planks and two sticks on the crafting table. Players can also improve their tools using enchantments like Unbreaking and Efficiency.

Best uses of hoe in Minecraft

5) Attacking

Attacking mobs with a hoe (Image via Minecraft)

It certainly may not look like it, but hoes in Minecraft do deal more damage than the bare hands of the player. The damage inflicted by it cannot be compared to the damage dealt by a sword or an axe, but if the player does not have any other weapons, a hoe will be the best alternative. In a single blow, a diamond hoe can deal a considerable four health points of damage.

4) Smelting other items

Smelting raw iron using a wooden hoe (Image via Minecraft)

When a player creates a new world, they have to start their journey with wooden tools. Once the player has upgraded to a stone hoe, they can use their wooden hoe as fuel for smelting other items in the furnace. A hoe can help smelt one item in a furnace.

3) Harvesting crops

Harvesting using a hoe (Image via Minecraft)

Harvesting crops is something almost every player does in Minecraft. Growing and harvesting a farm full of crops is one of the best early game methods of acquiring food. Players can harvest crops using their bare hands, but it can be done a lot faster and efficiently using a hoe.

2) Distracting piglins

A piglin inspecting a golden hoe (Image via Minecraft)

Piglins are neutral mobs that will always attack the player unless they have a golden item equipped. If the player wants to escape from a piglin, they can throw a golden hoe on the ground to distract it and flee while the piglin inspects it.

The only downside is that the player will lose their golden hoe because the piglin does not return it.

1) Tilling dirt

Any hoe can be used to convert dirt, dirt paths, and grass blocks into farmland blocks. Farmlands are vital blocks on which players can grow crops such as wheat and potatoes. To get a farmland block using a hoe, players need to press the use button with a hoe while aiming for a block that can be converted.

