5 best sword enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

Sword is one of the most used weapons in Minecraft. When players enter the world, they need to defend themselves against loads of enemies. They need to fight zombies, skeletons, and even mysterious magical creatures. Hence, players usually make this weapon at the very beginning of their adventure.

Enchantments are certain magical powerups that one can apply to several gears to strengthen them. These can be applied with the help of enchanting tables or enchanted books. There are several sword-specific enchantments that can add special powers to it.

Top 5 sword enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking 3 (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is a common powerup which players can apply to their weapons to simply extend their lives. Each gear has a durability bar that can run out as players use it.

This powerup essentially increases the durability so that the gear doesn't break quickly. If players have a strong or favorite weapon, they can simply apply this to protect it. It has a total of three levels.

4) Fire aspect

Fire aspect (Image via Minecraft)

The Fire aspect is another great powerup that players can exclusively apply to their swords. With this, one can set their opponents on fire when the weapon hits them.

This is a great way to inflict extra damage on opponents even when they are not being attacked by players. The fire aspect can also be used to kill certain farm animals that will drop their meat that will be pre-cooked because they died from burning. It has a total of two levels.

3) Looting

Looting 3 (Image via Minecraft)

Looting is another exclusive powerup that can be applied to the weapon. It essentially enables the weapon to increase certain drops from specific mobs. It also increases the chances of rare item drops from mobs.

This can help players collect more items from a few mobs. It has a total of three levels.

2) Mending

Mending (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is one of the most used treasure enchantments. It can only be found by chest loot or Librarian villagers. This essentially enables the weapon to repair itself with the help of XP points collected by the player.

This makes the weapon invincible and unbreakable if it is constantly being repaired. It only has one level, so the weapon cannot be repaired any faster.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness 5 (Image via Minecraft)

Sharpness is arguably the best enchantment that can be used with this weapon. It is quite a simple powerup which increases the overall attack damage of the weapon.

This will help players to kill their opponents faster as it increases their sharpness. It has a total of 5 levels, with each level increasing the attack damage by 1.25.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

