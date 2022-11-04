5 best tips for protecting villages in Minecraft 1.19

Villages are peaceful settlements in Minecraft 1.19, where gamers can trade and obtain various resources. Though some might grow fond of the simple life in a village and try to protect them as well as stay near it, there are always things and entities posing a threat to villagers, especially when a player is around.

If they want, explorers can stay in a village and protect its inhabitants from all kinds of hostile mobs, raids, and more. If they're successful in this endeavor, the settlement's inhabitants will remember it and offer great trade prices as well. Here are some simple ways to protect a village in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There could be other ways of protecting a settlement.

Top 5 ways of keeping villages safe in Minecraft 1.19

5) Sleep to skin night

Players must sleep to protect themselves and the village from hostile mobs in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest ways to protect a peaceful settlement is by sleeping and skipping the night. All kinds of hostile mobs spawn in the dark and can harm villagers as well as Iron Golems. This is why avoiding nighttime is a good idea.

When a player sleeps, the entire night is skipped, giving hostile mobs no time to spawn. Hence, this is a simple trick to keep villagers safe.

4) Fencing and lighting around village

Create a strong fence around the village in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Even if players don't want to sleep, they can still protect a village by fencing it from all four corners and lighting the area so that no hostile mobs spawn near it. A simple fence that stops all kinds of hostile mobs will suffice.

If the village is located on irregular terrain, make the fence higher so that it covers different heights. At the edge of every fence, place an additional block horizontally to avoid spiders.

3) Alert villagers using bell

Ring the bell during raids to direct villagers into their houses in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

One of the worst nightmares for villagers is a raid. This event brings several waves of Illager mobs that can brutally kill them. During raids, the best way to protect the inhabitants of a settlement is by ringing the bell and commanding them to stay in their houses to ensure safety.

Even if a player is unable to sound the alarm, a random villager can do it if they are close enough to the bell.

2) Create Iron Golems

Iron Golems are brilliant protectors for a village in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

One of the best ways to protect a settlement is by creating an army of Iron Golems. These mobs can easily absorb several attacks from regular hostile entities and can even withstand raids.

Even though they cost four blocks of iron to create, they are worth it since they protect the village from any hostile mob that can harm its inhabitants. Additionally, they can also heal from iron ingots.

1) Never enter village with Bad Omen effect

Bad Omen status effect starts a village raid in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned earlier, a raid is the worst thing that could happen to a village. Unfortunately, it is the player who brings this bad omen quite literally. If explorers encounter a Pillager scouting party and kill their captain, they will get a status effect called Bad Omen.

Though it will not affect gamers directly, the moment they enter a village, a raid will start because of the effect. The best way to prevent this is by drinking a bucket of milk and removing the status effect before entering a village.

