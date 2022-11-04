5 best Minecraft mob farms in November 2022

Farming mobs in Minecraft is a great way to collect both experience and items. However, every farm design is a little different, and there are many to recreate in update 1.19.

The traditional tower mob farm still works quite effectively and hasn't changed much in recent patches. However, there are numerous other farms worth building as well. Players simply can't get enough mob farms at the end of the day, as each brings its own rich rewards and unique items.

It's difficult to list all of the incredible mob farm designs at once, but it certainly doesn't hurt to take a closer look at some of the better examples. Here in update 1.19, there are more options to enjoy than ever before.

Fantastic Minecraft 1.19 mob farms to take advantage of

1) Spawner mob farm

If players can find a mob spawner block, it can be converted into a great farm (Image via Mojang)

Mob spawners in Minecraft can be tricky to spot, but if a player finds one, they may want to abstain from breaking it. Instead, try lighting the area around the block to render it inert, then create a mob spawner farm around it. Using fluids like water, players can funnel mobs spawned from the block into a kill zone, where they can be defeated.

For even better results, players should place a collection system using hoppers and chests. Once the farm is finished, simply remove the light sources around the spawner block and watch as your helpless hostile mobs drop into the kill area for collection.

2) Classic mob tower

Traditional tower-based farms are still excellent for items and XP (Image via Mojang)

The tower mob farm has been a part of Minecraft for over a decade, and it still works perfectly in version 1.19. However, changes to mob spawning in recent updates mean players will have to tweak their tower to ensure it spawns enough hostile mobs to work efficiently.

The revised design uses multiple platforms that are dark enough to spawn hostile mobs, before pushing them downwards and into a kill pit using water.

Once the hostile mobs have fallen far enough, they'll land in an enclosed space where they can be killed in one hit. Conversely, Minecraft players can also place blocks like magma to automatically kill the mobs and allow them to be collected.

3) Raid farms

Farming pillagers and ravagers is tricky yet effective (Image via u/yagmurveemo/Reddit)

While Pillager raids are usually a nuisance, some crafty Minecraft players have used them as an opportunity. By keeping a lone ravager alive, a raid will continuously spawn pillagers and other mobs nearby. This can be used to a player's advantage by setting up a farm that either drops pillagers and other ravagers into a kill pit or suffocates them outright.

Every raid farm has a slightly different design in Minecraft, but they all effectively harvest experience orbs and items for their creators. This is a particularly great way to collect emeralds, which can be used for commerce with villagers.

4) Guardian farms

A player-made guardian farm in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (Image via u/BroccoliQuirky5059/Reddit)

Ocean monument structures can be difficult to explore in Minecraft, but some players have managed to convert them into mob farms for their inhabitants. Farming guardians is a worthwhile investment due to the creatures dropping prismarine crystals and fish, along with ten experience points per kill.

Most guardian farms operate through the use of bubble columns to push guardians towards the surface, suffocating and killing them since they can't survive outside the water in Minecraft. These farms are one of the most profitable ones for gaining experience thanks to the large amount of XP that guardians provide when killed.

5) Enderman farm

Enderman farms are a surefire way to collect plenty of ender pearls (Image via Mojang)

Despite being late-game additions, enderman farms are great for racking up experience points and Ender Pearls. These particular farms are usually made in either the warped forest biome of the Nether or directly within the End itself. Considering ender pearls can be used for short-range teleportation purposes, this Minecraft farm is certainly worth the time and resources invested.

While these farms have many different designs, the basic premise is the same: trap the endermen in a two-block high room to keep them from teleporting and finish them off.

