Top 5 Minecraft farms that are easiest to build in 2022

Once a Minecraft player has learned a little about building in Minecraft, the next step may be to create efficient and helpful farms for items, experience, and other resources.

Although many farms are massive in scope and quite complex, others can be made with minimal materials with little complexity and still provide excellent returns for Minecraft players.

These simple and effective farms are great for players who are just starting or playing in a newly-made world and want to jumpstart their productivity. As of 2022 and version 1.18, many of the simplest farm designs are considered the best.

Minecraft: Best easy-to-build farms for gathering resources, items and XP

5) Mob Farm Tower

Mob towers provide both experience and items (Image via Mojang)

Though they've changed slightly in design between incremental Minecraft updates, mob tower farms are still some of the best early-game sources of items and experience.

The basic premise of their design involves creating a large tower that is dark on the inside, the darkness being capable of spawning hostile mobs like creepers, skeletons, and zombies.

Flowing water tends to be used in these builds to feed the mobs to a central chute, which they fall through to the bottom, making them incur a high amount of damage when they land.

Players can then either kill the mobs personally or set up a damage trap utilizing cactus or magma blocks to damage the injured mobs. Players can then pick up the experience, and the items can be funneled using hoppers into nearby chests.

4) Kelp XP Farm

A kelp farm that can produce significant sums of experience (Image via Mojang)

Low in resource costs and returning solid experience for what they cost, kelp farms work off a cyclical principle that only requires kelp, which can be found quite easily in ocean biomes. By feeding kelp into a furnace or smoker block, it can be converted into dried kelp, providing the player experience.

However, dried kelp can also be used as fuel, meaning players can simply use dried kelp to make more dried kelp, creating a continuous cycle of experience gain as long as players keep normal kelp stocked up in the farm.

3) Bone Meal Farm

Automating a composter can provide players with plenty of bone meal (Image via Mojang)

Bone meal is an excellent item to have on hand in most cases in Minecraft, as it can be used to speed the growth of many plants, including crops and trees. Thanks to the implementation of composter blocks, small-scale machines can be made that continuously convert unwanted plant matter into bone meal.

The design takes two chests, two hoppers, and a composter. Placing plant matter such as crops, vines, etc., into the top chest will feed it into the composter, increasing the composter's level until it makes bone meal, which will then be fed into the bottom chest.

It's one of the simplest designs in Minecraft and is great for beginners when they need a little extra bone meal for crop growth or decoration.

2) Iron Farm

A small-scale iron farm (Image via Mojang)

Though they may seem unethical, iron farms tend to operate off killing iron golems and collecting the iron ingots they drop upon death. There are several designs for iron farms in Minecraft, and many utilize other mobs such as villagers and zombies.

Regardless of the design, the primary objective of these farms is to create iron golems before killing them off and transporting their ingots to a chest.

Iron is a crucial resource in many crafting recipes, so investing in an iron farm as soon as possible tends to be a smart move in Survival Mode.

1) Cobblestone Generator

Cobblestone generators may be the easiest farms to make in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest creations in all of Minecraft and quite popular among Skyblock players, cobblestone generators are infinite sources of cobblestone that can be farmed without players needing to head out to mine stone blocks.

All they require is a lava bucket, a water bucket, and a trench to place the buckets' contents. A cobblestone block can be made by having the lava and water meet together within the trench. Once the block is mined, the generator will make an additional block.

There are designs for larger cobblestone generators, but the initial basic design is still a tried and true creation in Minecraft despite requiring players to harvest one block at a time.

