How to build a raid farm in Minecraft

In Minecraft, raids can be dangerous battles against hostile pillagers and ravagers. With a raid farm, however, raids will never look the same in a Minecraft world.

Raids in Minecraft will only start if players have the Bad Omen effect, obtained by killing a pillager leader with a banner. Raids provide incredible loot and rare items to Minecraft players who can defeat them.

Defeating a raid can require little effort with a raid farm. Here is one way players can build a raid farm in Minecraft.

Also read: 5 best tips to defeat a pillager raid

How to build a Minecraft raid farm

Step One

Image via Mysticat on YouTube

On a flat area of land, carve out an even base for the build by creating a plus shape with both lines being eight (8) blocks long. One line should be three (3) blocks wide, while the other should be just one (1) block wide.

Connect the ends of the lines to create a diamond shape. Then, carve out the rest of the blocks remaining within the diamond-shaped area.

For a visual tutorial on this Minecraft raid farm, watch Mysticat’s video on YouTube:

Step Two

Image via Mysticat on YouTube

Next, it is time to create a make-shift village. Minecraft players will need to bring a villager to this location, as well as a bed.

Somewhere within the carved out area (but not directly in the middle), dig about three or four blocks down and carve out some more space for a bed to be placed and the villager to stand. Place the bed down in the hole, then transfer the villager into the hole as well. This can be done by trapping the villager in a boat and driving it into the desired area.

Once the villager and its bed are in the hole, it is time to say goodbye and close off the hole to keep the villager safe from the raids occurring shortly.

Step Three

Image via Mysticat on YouTube

Now, focus once again on the diamond shaped area. On the corners of each block that comprises the border of the caved area, place down slabs. This will require over half a stack of slabs in total.

Next, place a source of water on each block in-between each slab. Also, add water to the middle blocks of the three-block wide sections created earlier when carving out the plus sign shape.

Gamers should take their time with this step to ensure it is done correctly. If done successfully, the water will create a flow that leads to the middle of the diamond shape, and it should leave three dry blocks.

Step Four

Image via Mysticat on YouTube

The three blocks in the middle of the diamond area should be mined into a deep hole. Dig about 27 blocks deep. Players might want to ensure that the area they are using to build this farm in a Minecraft world does not have a cave or ravine hidden directly under it.

Once underground, carve out an area to the side for chests, hoppers, and a place to stand. Place hoppers where the hole opens up and have them connect to chests. Place slabs on top of the hoppers and full blocks in front of them to create just a half block of opening that allows for hitting the pillagers when they drop in.

Once this underground section is in place, players can dig a staircase out of the hole back to the surface. The staircase will be used as a secure entrance to the raided farm, so players may want to build around it to prevent other entities from entering.

Step Five

Image via Mysticat on YouTube

Once the build is complete, all there’s left to do is get the Bad Omen effect. Players can go to a pillager outpost and kill the pillager leader, as mentioned before. They can then return to their raid farm, and the raid will be activated.

The hidden villager will cause the pillagers to arrive in the area, and the water will force them into the deep hole. Once pillagers begin to fall into the hole, the player can then kill the mobs and start to reap the benefits.

Also read: 5 best ways to protect villages in Minecraft

Edited by Srijan Sen