Curse of Binding is an enchantment in Minecraft that prevents players from taking off a piece of gear that has the enchantment, once the cursed item has been equipped.

Curse enchantments can be rather nasty, leaving a negative effect on the piece of gear that has the curse. Pieces of armor with Curse of Binding prevent players from unequipping them once they have been put on.

This means that no matter how hard a player tries, the cursed item will remain equipped until the player dies, the item breaks, or the player enters creative mode.

Curse of Binding can be a nightmare for uninformed players, and allows for malevolent players to do some trolling on unsuspecting or naive ones.

This article breaks down how the Curse of Binding enchantment works in Minecraft, as well as explains how to obtain it.

How the Curse of Binding enchantment works in Minecraft

Items that have been enchanted with Curse of Binding are darn near impossible to remove unless the item breaks or the player that has it equipped dies.

Minecraft players who are able to quickly swap into creative mode can remove the item. However, if this is not possible, the best thing to do is likely place all other valuable items safely into a chest.

Minecraft players will then need to get themselves killed in order for the item to finally be removed.

Clever Minecraft players may think that they can use a grindstone in order to remove the curse from the item by disenchanting it. If a player attempts to do this, they will simply have the item returned to them with the curse still fully intact.

Using Curse of Binding enchantment to Troll other Minecraft players

What vision looks like with a carved pumpkin equipped in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Curse of Binding isn't all bad, as it allows for players to perform a trick upon others. Carved pumpkins drastically reduce how much a player can see when they have been equipped, as can be seen above.

A carved pumpkin can be enchanted with Curse of Binding, by using an anvil and a corresponding enchantment book.

Minecraft players can then take that cursed carved pumpkin and try to convince another player to put it on. The item can also be forcibly equipped onto another player with the use of a dispenser.

Once the item has been equipped, the player will then be stuck with a carved pumpkin on their head. The only way to remove it is by utilizing one of the methods listed earlier.

Realistically, the other player is likely going to have to die in order to get the cursed carved pumpkin off their head.

This is a nasty troll, so consider this information a warning of what those with malicious intent can do.

How to get the Curse of Binding enchantment

Placing Curse of Binding on a carved pumpkin with an enchanted book and anvil in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players who want to obtain this specific enchantment will need to do a little bit of extra work, as opposed to many other enchantments.

Curse of Binding is a treasure enchantment, which means that it can only be acquired from chest loot, fishing, raid rewards, or buying it from a librarian villager with emeralds.

Note: There is a known bug in Bedrock Edition that is preventing players from obtaining a cursed enchantment book from villagers. This means that Bedrock players will need to use one of the other methods to obtain it.

