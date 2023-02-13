7 best hostile Minecraft mobs to farm in 2023

Minecraft is a game where players need to not only be able to build and design their world, but collect resources to be able to do so as well. One of the best ways to do this, of course, is by farming.

While farming may invoke images of tilling soil and getting crops to sprout from the land, there are other ways to farm in Mojang's sandbox title. One of the best things to do in the game is farm hostile mobs, and this is because it grants players the ability to gain XP as well as items.

Unsurprisingly, certain mobs are better to farm than others. This article lists seven entities that players should try farming in Minecraft.

Top 7 hostile mobs that offer the best benefits on farming in Minecraft for 2023

When it comes to farming mobs in Minecraft, there is a method to the madness that goes along with it. For one, players will need to make sure that the entity they are farming is worth it.

This can be judged by a few factors, with one, of course, being the amount of XP they will receiver for the amount of time that is invested into the farm. Another condition to consider is the other items that can be gained from farming the mob.

7) Creeper

Perhaps the most well-known mob in Minecraft, the creeper is explosive and can be found almost anywhere in the game. One of its most distinct features is its ability to creep up on unsuspecting players and blow up, destroying them and their base as well.

Farming creepers is a great way to gain a large amount of XP, as each creeper gives players five XP per kill. Moreover, there's also a chance that it will drop up to two gunpowder, which can be used to make TNT, fireworks, and splash potions.

6) Zombies

Zombies are another staple of Minecraft, and they come out during the night, or when the light level is low enough for them to spawn. This makes them a staple of finding inside of caves, or when a player is caught outside of their base.

While they will burst into flames in the daytime, a Minecraft player can farm zombies for a hefty five XP per kill, as well as rotten flesh, iron ingots, carrots, or potatoes.

5) Skeletons

Skeletons are the boney archers that players will encounter at night or in caves as they spawn at a light level of 0. They will attack at range using their bows and can easily defeat gamers if they catch them off guard.

These skeletons are one of the best mobs for players to farm because they can drop bones, which can be used to tame wolves, as well as bonemeal. In addition, they also drop five XP when defeated, and can also drop arrows, which can be good for Minecraft players who want to use a bow.

4) Piglins

Piglin are an interesting type of mob that can be encountered in the Nether. They will be hostile to a player unless the latter is wearing a piece of golden armor. In that case, it will become a neutral mob and attack only when provoked.

There are two ways to farm these mobs. The first way, of course, is simply slaying the Piglin, which gives five XP and a chance of getting the Piglin's equipped item to drop as well.

The better way to farm Piglins is to drop a gold ingot near one. This will cause it to inspect the gold ingot for six seconds before dropping a random item for the player. With this method, they can trade their gold for items that can potentially be very difficult to find in Minecraft.

3) Guardians

Guardians are large pufferfish-style mobs that spawn inside ocean monuments. They are hostile and can attack players using their large spikes, as well as shooting beams that can cause immense damage if gamers are not careful. In addition, players will also have to contend with the larger elder guardian.

In order to farm these mobs, proper gear is required, including milk, which can help in removing any harmful debuffs.

While these mobs can be difficult to take down, players will be rewarded with prismarine shards upon killing a guardian, with a chance for them to drop prismarine crystals as well. They also drop 10 XP, which can add up quickly when defeating multiple guardians.

2) Blazes

Blazes are small creatures with spinning rods of fire that surround their body. They are found in the Nether, located by spawners inside of Nether Fortresses. Players will see them fly through the air and shoot fireballs at them when they approach.

The reason these Minecraft mobs are so great to farm is that they are the only source of blaze rods. Not only are these used in brewing, but they are also important to craft an eye of ender, which allow players to reach the End dimension.

Besides the blaze rods, blazes are also a great source of XP, dropping 10 per entity defeated.

1) Enderman

Though technically a neutral mob, the tall and slender enderman can quickly become hostile if the player makes eye contact with them. This causes them to become enraged and rush at gamers wth glowing eyes and their mouth agape. However, gamers can avoid this by wearing a carved pumpkin on their head when they need to look at the mob.

These entities can spawn in any dimension and are the only natural source of players finding ender pearls, which are needed to reach the End. In addition, an Enderman also drops five XP per kill, making them a great source of leveling up.

