Top 8 enchantments for sword in Minecraft 1.20

Enchantments in Minecraft are important for improving your equipment, giving you an edge over mobs and other lurking dangers in the blocky world. They provide various benefits, such as improved damage, durability, loot acquisition, or special effects like fire or knockback. Selecting the appropriate enchantments for your sword can significantly elevate your combat prowess.

Here, we present the top eight sword enchantments in Minecraft 1.20, chosen based on their practicality, adaptability, and accessibility.

Ranking all the best enchantments for Sword in Minecraft 1.20

8) Knockback

Knockback is an enchantment that adds extra force to your sword (Image via Mojang)

Knockback is an enchantment that adds extra force to your sword attacks in Minecraft. When you hit an enemy with a Knockback sword, it pushes you back, creating distance between you and your foes. This can be useful for keeping enemies at bay, pushing them off edges, or even into dangerous elements like lava.

You can obtain the Knockback enchantment from an enchanting table or trading with villagers. It has two levels, each increasing the knockback distance by 3 blocks. For example, Knockback II allows you to push your target back by 6 blocks, granting you more control over the battlefield.

7) Sweeping Edge

Hit more enemies at once with the sweeping edge enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Sweeping Edge is an enchantment in Minecraft that takes your sweep attack to the next level. In Minecraft, when you swing your sword, the sweep attack allows you to hit multiple enemies in front of you. But with Sweeping Edge enchantment, this attack becomes even wider, making it perfect for taking on groups of mobs or players at once.

To get the Sweeping Edge enchantment, you can either enchant your sword at an enchanting table or trade with villagers. The enchantment comes in three levels, each increasing the damage of your sweep attack. The increment amount is calculated by dividing 50% by the level plus one relative to the normal damage. For instance, Sweeping Edge III boosts the sweep damage by 12.5% of the regular damage.

6) Fire Aspect

Set mobs on fire or cook the chicken on the spot with one hit with fire aspect (Image via Mojang)

Fire Aspect is an enchantment that adds extra flair and damage to your sword attacks in Minecraft. It sets your target on fire for a few seconds, dealing additional damage over time and preventing mobs from healing or regenerating. It can also cook food drops from animals such as rabbits, chickens, cows, and pigs.

Fire Aspect can be obtained from an enchanting table or trading with villagers. It has two levels, each increasing the fire duration by 4 seconds. For example, Fire Aspect II sets your target on fire for 8 seconds.

5) Smite

Deal more damage to undead with smite (Image via Mojang)

Smite is an enchantment that increases the attack damage against undead mobs such as zombies, skeletons, wither skeletons, phantoms, drowned, husks, strays, zombified piglins, zombie villagers, withers, and zoglins. It is highly effective for fighting these common and dangerous enemies, particularly in the Nether or the End.

To get smite in Minecraft, use an enchanting table or trade with villagers. It has five levels, each adding 2.5 extra damage to your sword in Java Edition or 1.25 extra damage in Bedrock Edition.

4) Unbreaking

With this enchantment, increase the durability of your sword (mage via Mojang)

Unbreaking is another useful enchantment for preserving your sword's durability, reducing the chance of it taking durability damage when used. This means your sword will last longer and require fewer repairs or replacements.

Unbreaking can be obtained from an enchanting table or by trading with villagers. It has three levels, each reducing the durability loss by 100% / (level + 1). For example, Unbreaking III reduces durability loss by 25%.

3) Sharpness

Increase your attack with sharpness (Image via Mojang)

Sharpness is a crucial enchantment for swords in Minecraft, as it significantly boosts your attack power against tough foes such as bosses or raiders. You can obtain Sharpness through an enchanting table or by trading with villagers. With sharpness, players can deal more damage and overcome some of the hardest mobs in the game.

2) Looting

Double your loot with looting (Image via Mojang)

Looting is a valuable enchantment for resource gathering and acquiring rare items in Minecraft. It significantly increases the amount of loot dropped when you defeat mobs using your sword, including mob drops, rare treasures, and equipment. It also enhances the chance of obtaining a mob head from a charged creeper explosion.

You can obtain the Looting enchantment through an enchanting table or trading with villagers. It has three levels, each increasing the average loot by one. For example, Looting III can increase the maximum drop of rotten flesh from zombies from 4 to 7.

1) Mending

Only enchantment you'll ever need (Image via Mojang)

The Mending enchantment is highly valuable as it allows you to repair your sword using experience orbs collected during gameplay. This means your sword will never break if you keep gathering XP.

Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning it cannot be obtained from an enchanting table. Instead, you must find it by fishing, trading with villagers, or in a chest loot. You can also transfer the enchantment to a new sword by combining two swords with Mending on an anvil.

You can use an enchanting table or an anvil to apply enchantments to a sword in Minecraft 1.20. An enchanting table lets you randomly enchant your sword using lapis lazuli and experience levels. Placing bookshelves near the enchanting table increases the available enchantment levels and range.

An anvil allows you to transfer enchantments from enchanted books or swords to your sword using experience levels. Place your sword and lapis lazuli in the designated slots of the enchanting table interface to use an enchanting table.

The enchantment will cost some lapis lazuli and experience levels based on its levels. To use an anvil, place your sword and an enchanted book or another sword with enchantments in the slots of the anvil interface. You can also rename your sword and apply enchantments from the second item to your sword.

The enchantment will cost experience levels depending on its level and rarity. If you combine two swords with different enchantments, it creates a new sword with both enchantments.

Note: Certain enchantments are incompatible and cannot be applied to the same sword E.g., Smite and Sharpness cannot be on the same sword.

