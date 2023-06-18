How to enchant the Brush in Minecraft 1.20

When exploring the depths of Minecraft's new archeology feature, having a sturdy and efficient brush is essential. In this article, we'll guide you on enchanting your Brush in Minecraft 1.20, providing a burst of perplexity to your gameplay. By using enchantments, you can increase the durability of the Brush and quickly uncover hidden relics and artifacts.

However, unlike other tools, the Brush cannot be enchanted traditionally using an enchanting table. Instead, players must use an anvil and some enchanted books to apply enchantments to the Brush.

How to enchant the Brush and what enchantments to use in Minecraft 1.20

Enchanting Options for Your Brush

Within Minecraft 1.20, players can access three enchantments that can be applied for the Brush: Curse of Vanishing, Mending, and Unbreaking III.

Mending: This enchantment is a game-changer, allowing your Brush to repair itself using experience orbs. Unbreaking III: Embrace durability with this enchantment, as it significantly reduces the likelihood of your Brush losing durability during use. By employing Unbreaking III, you can extend the lifespan of your Brush, saving valuable resources along the way. Curse of Vanishing: For those seeking a challenge or desiring extra protection, the Curse of Vanishing enchantment adds a twist. If you meet an untimely demise, your Brush will vanish alongside you, preventing others from getting their hands on it. Use this enchantment with caution, as it may bring unexpected consequences.

Obtaining Enchanted Books and the Anvil Method

Players will need enchanted books and an anvil to enchant Brush with these enchantments. Enchanted books can be obtained through various means such as fishing, looting chests, trading with villagers, or utilizing an enchanting table combined with bookshelves.

Once you've acquired the necessary enchanted book, follow these steps to apply the enchantment to your Brush:

Craft or find an anvil and place it on a solid surface. Anvils can be crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. Position your Brush in the left slot of the anvil and the enchanted book in the right slot. Be mindful that each applied enchantment increases the level cost accordingly. The anvil merges the Brush and the enchanted book, presenting you with an enchanted brush in the output slot.

Benefits and drawbacks of Enchanted Brush

Enchanting your Brush elevates the archeology experience in Minecraft 1.20, making it more enjoyable and rewarding. Here are some benefits of an enchanted brush:

With an enchanted brush, you'll unearth an abundance of pottery shards, allowing you to create decorated pots adorned with various patterns and colors. Enchantments pave the way for exciting discoveries. Be prepared to stumble upon diamonds, sniffer eggs, and smithing templates.

While enchanting your Brush brings numerous benefits, it's crucial to be aware of potential drawbacks:

Enchanted brushes are not immune to being lost. It will be gone forever if you perish with your Brush or accidentally drop it in lava or water. Exercise caution to protect your Brush. Enchanting your Brush requires player levels, and striking a balance is essential. Avoid overspending levels on enchanting your Brush, ensuring you have enough for other vital tools and armor. Remember that archeology is an adventure that demands time. If you find yourself digging without unearthing anything exciting or valuable, remain patient.

Tips and tricks for enchanting and utilizing the Brush

To enhance your enchanting and brush-handling skills, consider these valuable tips and tricks for Minecraft 1.20:

Boost enchantment levels while saving precious levels by combining two enchanted books with the same enchantment on an anvil before applying them to your Brush. To conserve resources, repair your enchanted Brush by placing two brushes of the same type on an anvil. This merges their durability while preserving their enchantments. Increase your efficiency in finding suspicious sand using a texture pack or shader that highlights it from regular sand. Additionally, breaking the sand around it with a torch or shovel can reveal hidden treasures.

Embark on a thrilling archaeological adventure in Minecraft 1.20 by enchanting your Brush. With enchantments in your hands, uncover the secrets of the past. Embrace the excitement and wonder of this enchanting journey, and may your expeditions bring you valuable treasures and unforgettable experiences.

