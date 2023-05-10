Which enchantments can be applied to brush in Minecraft 1.20 update?

Brush is a new tool that will soon be added to the game with the Minecraft 1.20 update. This is part of the archeology feature that allows players to find random items in suspicious sand and gravel blocks. These items can only be obtained when suspicious blocks are brushed with the new tool. Hence, when the update drops, almost every player will craft and use them.

Since it is a new tool, certain enchantments can also be applied to it. Enchantments are special powerups that unleash or enhance the abilities of tools, weapons, and armor.

All the enchantments that can be applied to the brush tool in the Minecraft 1.20 update

Unbreaking enchantment

Unbreaking enchantment will drastically increase the brush's durability in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players use the brush tool on any suspicious block, it will lose a bit of durability. As with every tool, weapon, and armor in the game, the brush will also have limited durability. Hence, if players want to use one brush for longer periods of time, they can apply the unbreaking enchantment to it.

This enchantment drastically increases the durability of a gear, prolonging its life. It has three levels, each increasing the durability of an item by 100%, 200%, and 300%. Unbreaking is the most basic enchantment to help users preserve the brush tool.

Mending enchantment

Mending is a treasure enchantment that can repair the brush tool in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably the most craved enchantment in the entire game. It is a treasure enchantment that cannot be found on the enchanting table and is only obtainable through chests or librarian villagers. Mending can allow any gear to repair itself by absorbing XP orbs picked up by players.

Hence, this is the best enchantment for the new brush tool, as users will never break it despite using it infinitely. However, they must always remember to have it in their hands while picking up XP orbs for it to repair itself.

Since mending is a treasure enchantment and a brush is a simple and easy tool to craft, not many players would like to waste the special powerup on the brush.

The curse of vanishing

The Curse of Vanishing is a negative powerup that can vanish the brush too after the player dies in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The curse of vanishing is, of course, not a positive enchantment. If it is applied to any gear, that particular gear will vanish once the player who has it dies. Though this curse is not as fatal as binding, it is sad to see a gear vanish after respawning.

Of course, no player would want to apply a curse of vanishing enchantment to the brush tool. Though it can be applied to prank other players on a server, the brush tool is so simple to craft that not many players will bother if the tool vanishes.

