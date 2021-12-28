Why should players use Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

A game of the scale of Minecraft has a lot to live up to, and it does exactly that. The game is known for its dynamic gaming experience and the number of activities to do within it. Minecraft boasts a vast array of items, blocks, mobs, and even dimensions. However, one of the most exciting and “magical” aspects of the game is enchanting.

Enchanting makes specific positive changes to any item that is imbued with it. An enchanting table and some Lapis Lazuli are required to enchant anything a player needs. The most commonly enchanted items include armor, tools, weapons, and books.

While many enchantments deal with increasing a weapon's stats or an armor piece's durability, others deal with unique aspects like freezing water when a player is walking over it. This article will talk about one such unique enchantment called "Curse of Vanishing."

Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Curse of Vanishing is an enchantment in Minecraft that, when applied to an item, makes it disappear when the player using it dies. Added in Minecraft 1.11, this enchantment can be applied to any item that can be enchanted within the game.

Unlike most enchantments in Minecraft, Curse of Vanishing cannot be applied or obtained using an enchantment table.

How does the Curse of Vanishing enchantment work?

As mentioned above, when a player is killed, items imbued with Curse of Vanishing are removed from the world. However, if the item in question has already been dropped on the ground or stored inside a chest, it does not disappear.

Another way to not have the item vanish is to use the “gamerule” command and set “keepInventory” to “true.”

Unlike most other enchantments, players cannot use a grindstone to remove the Curse of vanishing enchantment from an item. Additionally, if a mob drops an item with the enchantment applied to it, it works as intended.

Obtaining the Curse of Vanishing enchantment in Minecraft

1) Chest loot

Players can loot any naturally generated chests around the world of Minecraft. These can be chests in villages, libraries, strongholds, mineshafts, buried treasure, and more in the Overworld, and Nether fortress chests in the Nether.

However, the gear or books imbued with Curse of vanishing have a higher chance of generating in the bastion and ruined portal chests.

2) Fishing

Fishing is an exciting pastime in Minecraft. It allows players to have a chance at obtaining some rare and powerful items like enchanted books, arrows, weapons, tools, and the Nautilus shell, fish like raw salmon and pufferfish, and “junk” items like rotten flesh, string, and leather.

3) Trading

Books imbued with Curse of Vanishing can be traded with Librarian villagers for emeralds and books.

The Cuse of Vanishing stands as a unique enchantment amongst the various enchantments in Minecraft. It defies the traditional enchanting rules in the game and is more annoying than helpful.

