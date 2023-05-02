How to breed new mobs in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 is known as the "Trails & Tales Update" and introduces two new creatures to the game. This includes camels that roam desert villages and sniffers, which are ancient creatures that can be found via archeology. Both mobs can be bred in different ways to produce offspring. It's a good time for players to familiarize themselves with the processes.

Camels and sniffers are incredibly different in Minecraft, essentially coming from two separate eras of time. However, they can both be fed to encourage breeding when given certain resources.

But what resources cause camels and sniffers to breed in Minecraft? Fortunately, the required materials aren't tough to find, and the breeding process is quite simple.

What to feed each new mob in Minecraft's 1.20 update in order to breed them

How to breed camels

Much like in the real world, camels in Minecraft are inhabitants of deserts. Specifically, these creatures spawn in desert villages where they're tended to by the villagers.

If a camel has taken damage, it can be healed by being fed a cactus block. However, feeding a camel a cactus block when it isn't hurt will place it in Love Mode. Feeding two camels some tasty cacti will allow the two to breed and create a baby camel.

Here's how to breed camels in Minecraft:

Head to your nearest desert village. Naturally, these structures generate in desert biomes. If you need a little help finding one and don't mind using cheats, it's possible to use the /locate command to find the closest desert village to you. As you travel through the desert, use a tool and break at least two cactus blocks and collect them. Once you're in the village, look for at least two camels. If there aren't two camels in a specific village, you may need to attach a lead to a camel and bring it to another village, where its mate can be found. Place your cactus blocks in your hands and then right-click or press the Use Item button on your console to feed a cactus to each camel. They both should enter Love Mode and create a baby camel. Keep in mind that the parents will be placed on a five-minute cooldown before they can breed again.

How to breed sniffers

The winner of Minecraft's 2022 Mob Vote, sniffers are ancient mobs that reproduce through eggs, making them unusual compared to most in-game mobs.

Players will need to find two sniffer eggs to begin the breeding process, and these eggs must be found through the use of archeology (if one isn't using commands or Creative Mode). However, once players have two fully-grown sniffers, they can breed them quite easily.

Here's how to breed sniffers in Minecraft:

Craft a brush by combining a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick. Head to a warm ocean biome and hunt for some ocean ruins. Like the desert villages, you can use the /locate command to find them if you don't mind enabling cheats. Once you're at a warm ocean ruin, check the surroundings for a suspicious sand block. These blocks look like sand but have a slightly different texture. It can be difficult to spot them while underwater, so using a Potion of Night Vision may be necessary to spot them. Right-click or press the Use Item button and hold it down with the brush equipped to lightly brush the suspicious sand block. When these blocks are brushed, a sniffer egg may pop out. Keep in mind that you'll need two eggs to breed sniffers in Minecraft's Survival Mode without cheats. Once you've got your two eggs, place them atop a flat block and wait for them to hatch. This should take 20 real-world minutes to hatch. However, if you place them on moss blocks, they'll cut their hatch time down to ten minutes. When your two snifflets have hatched, allow them to grow into adults. This typically takes two in-game days. Next, you'll need some torchflower seeds. These can be acquired in Minecraft by letting sniffers roam around dirt, podzol, moss, and muddy blocks. Eventually, they'll begin sniffing the blocks and dig up some torchflower seeds. You can then feed the sniffers the torchflower seeds to place them in Love Mode, and they'll create a new sniffer egg for your efforts.

Like camels, sniffers are placed on a five-minute cooldown in Minecraft after breeding. Additionally, torchflower seeds can be given to injured sniffers to heal them, similar to how cacti can heal camels.

