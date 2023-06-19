With the introduction of the Trail Ruin in Minecraft 1.20, a lot of good structures are worth looking at in the game. These serve as sources for some of the best loot and sometimes the easiest, or only, method of acquiring certain objects. For this reason, it's good to know which structures to seek out, whether by using commands or pure exploration. Good loot can be found in all of them, but some are better than others.

Aside from the desert well and a few others, almost every structure can have a chest with loot. Here are the ones with the best loot.

Which Minecraft structures have the best loot?

Mineshafts can be almost impossible to explore comprehensively. It's quite easy to get lost in these structures. Nevertheless, the loot they offer makes them more than worth the trouble. The chests found here can offer:

Golden Apple

Diamond

Enchanted Book

Enchanted Golden Apple

Additionally, there is a chance ores will spawn in the walls and on the floor, which means you can also find diamonds, redstone, iron, and more while searching.

The Stronghold is easily the most important structure in the game, but it also has a lot of good loot. Whether in the library or one of the hallway chests, Minecraft players can come away with good items:

Ender Pearl

Diamond

other side Music Disc

Enchanted Book

Saddle

Diamond Horse Armor

The library also has plenty of books to harvest, which can be good loot in and of itself.

Buried treasure is a good structure to find, which requires the map found in an ocean ruin, for one main reason. It has the otherwise impossible-to-find Heart of the Sea. It can also have other good trinkets, but the aforementioned item alone is worth digging up hundreds of sand blocks.

Buried treasure is under the sand (Image via Mojang)

Desert pyramids are excellent for looting in Minecraft. In the four chests, players can get:

Enchanted Book

Golden Apple

Emerald

Diamond

Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template

Enchanted Golden Apple

Woodland Mansions have mobs that drop Totems of Undying, which is the main reason players brave them. However, they can also have Enchanted Books, Enchanted Armor, Enchanted Golden Apples, and the Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Ancient Cities arguably have the best loot of all Minecraft structures. Residing within the Deep Dark, this generated structure can have:

Potion of Regeneration

Lead

Enchanted Diamond Leggings

Diamond Horse Armor

Enchanted Golden Apple

Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template

Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template

otherside Music Disc

Golden Carrot

All these things would be excellent finds, so this is a worthy structure — even if it's perhaps the most dangerous one.

