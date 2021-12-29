5 best Minecraft mansion designs for all players

Building a mansion is a goal for many Minecraft players. A starter base is just that: a starter. The ultimate goal for many players is to have a big house. To that end, they often make that a later priority in the game. Making progress is necessary, but building a huge house is often what a world is for the long haul.

Builds will always differ, but Minecraft players often try similar methods and designs to make their mansions. Here are a few designs that players prefer to use.

Best mansion designs for Minecraft players

5) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansions are way too big for one person, but that's the nature of the beast. Using a natural mansion is really handy once it’s cleared out. Nobody wants to fight Evokers and Vindicators in their own home. It will also take a lot of lighting to stop mobs from spawning, but it’s a pre-built mansion, and that can’t be beat.

4) Real life model

There are a number of stunning and beautiful mansions in the real world, and they’re usually pretty difficult to replicate in Minecraft. In most cases, it demands the use of Creative mode. However, being able to say they’ve replicated a real life mansion is pretty cool.

3) Connecting houses

Connecting houses makes a great mansion (Image via Minecraft)

The best mansions in Minecraft often have multiple “wings.” Connecting houses or simply building multiple houses with a hallway to connect them is one of the easiest ways to make a huge mansion in Minecraft. Getting the dimensions right can be tricky, but no one ever said building any mansion was easy.

2) Multiple stories

Some of the best mansions in Minecraft are very tall. For many, the taller the mansion, the better. This can require a lot of materials and it is dangerous to build at such heights. However, a tall mansion is a cool build and it’s not too difficult to add on levels once done.

1) Cave mansion

Cave mansions can be huge (Image via Minecraft)

Caves, especially in the Minecraft 1.18 update, are massive, and they can make for some incredible underground houses. Players can make the exterior of the mansion whatever they want and design the interior as a cavernous place.

