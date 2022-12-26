5 best aquatic mobs to farm in Minecraft

Like the real world, the oceans in Minecraft are unimaginably big, and many creatures live in them. Exploring the ocean is not easy, but if players can farm specific aquatic mobs, they can get many valuable items.

Acquiring items is something Minecraft players have to do regularly. Players can automate getting an item by killing a specific type of mob. This can be done using a few game mechanics and redstone items.

Squids and other underwater mobs in Minecraft

5) Squid

A squid (Image via Mojang)

Squids have made it to this list as they are easy to find and the only source of ink sacs. Up to three ink sacs can be obtained by killing a squid. However, if the player has a Looting enchantment, they can get up to six ink sacs.

Ink sacs can be used to craft black dye. In Bedrock Edition, players can also craft dark prismarine blocks with this item. Education Edition players can craft many more items using ink sacs, such as black balloons and carpets.

4) Glow squids

A glow squid in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Glow squids look like regular squids, except they have different colors and textures. This mob is relatively recent and was added to Minecraft with the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

This radiating creature can be found in dark underwater areas below Y level 40. Glow ink sacs can be obtained by killing this passive mob. Players can use this item to craft a glow item frame and make their text on signs glow.

3) Salmon

A group of salmons (Image via Mojang)

Salmon is one of the most common fish in the game that players can find in oceans and rivers. Groups of up to five of these passive aquatic creatures spawn specifically in cold or frozen ocean biomes. Bedrock Edition players will find salmon in normal and lukewarm oceans along with these biomes.

Salmons are unique underwater mobs to farm because cooked salmon is a fantastic food item. A single cooked salmon restores the same hunger points as a cooked steak.

Only one raw salmon is dropped in salmon, and Bedrock Edition players may get 1-2 bones. The probability of a salmon dropping bones is 25%.

2) Guardian

Guardians are unique mobs that spawn in and around ocean monuments. They are rare and the only source of prismarine crystals and prismarine shards in Minecraft. Players who like to build unique structures often farm guardians to create prismarine blocks.

An ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

Ocean monuments are one of the rarest Overworld structures in Minecraft. To locate an ocean monument, players can use ocean explorer maps. Gamers can acquire this item by trading with apprentice-level cartographers.

Aside from prismarine items, guardians can drop raw cod as well. Every time a guardian is killed, there is a 40% chance of it dropping prismarine crystals and a 40% chance of dropping prismarine crystals.

1) Drowned

Drowneds near an ocean ruin (Image via Mojang)

There are a handful of different zombie variants in Minecraft, one of which are drowneds. It is one of the scariest zombies that spawn naturally in all ocean biomes, river biomes, and nearby ocean ruins. They might also spawn in dripstone caves and aquifers.

Drowneds are a great mob to farm because those who have spawned with a trident may drop it upon death. However, the chances of this happening are meager (6.25).

Other items that players can get from a drowned are rotten flesh, a fishing rod, and a nautilus shell. Fishing rods or nautilus shells are only dropped if the drowned was spawned with it equipped.

