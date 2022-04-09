How to make a grindstone in Minecraft

Grindstone is a useful tool in Minecraft. There are several blocks in the game that can be used by players in several scenarios. Players can craft, smelt, enchant gear, and brew potions to survive and progress easily in the game.

New players who come into the game might be confused about some blocks, and this block could be one of them.

It is quite easy to craft as it requires simple and common items. It is also naturally found in some villages as a villager's job site.

When players play the game, they will craft several tools, weapons and armor that will further make them stronger via enchantments. However, these items will have a set life after which they can break. This is where this block comes in handy.

How to craft and use a grindstone in Minecraft

1) Getting stone slab

These helpful blocks are quite easy to make as they require two wooden planks, two sticks and one stone slab. However, if players do not have a silk touch enchanted pickaxe, they will mine the stone and it will drop as a cobblestone.

Players need to smelt the cobblestone blocks to turn them back into stone blocks, and then craft slabs out of them from a crafting table.

2) Crafting the block

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Once they have the slabs, they can start crafting the grindstone by simply placing two wood planks on the left and right slots. Attach the slab diagonally to these planks in the center, and two sticks on either side of the slab.

This will eventually give players the grindstone.

Blocks found in villages (Image via Minecraft) Disenchanting gear (Image via Minecraft)

Alternatively, players can also find these blocks in some villages, though they are slightly uncommon. They will be able to find it in the weaponsmith shelter structure.

Uses of the block (Image via Mojang)

Once players craft the block, they will be able to place and use it. This block is mainly used by players for two things: repairing or disenchanting any gear. They can combine two less durable gears to make one stronger gear. Any enchant from the gear can also be removed by this.

Other than this, this block is also used as a job site for villagers to become weaponsmiths. They connect to this block and trade several weapons for emeralds with players.

