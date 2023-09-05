The best way to instantly find buried treasure in Minecraft 1.20

In Minecraft, buried treasure is a naturally generating structure. It is the only source of Heart of the Sea, an essential item to craft a conduit. These hidden chests can be found either on beaches or ocean floors. They are almost always buried in either sand, gravel, or stone, although there is a rare chance of them being exposed.

To find a buried treasure in Minecraft, players need to use a treasure map that can be found in shipwrecks or ocean ruins. However, even after getting hold of a map, finding the chest can be tricky.

This article explains the best ways a player can easily get their hands on some exciting loot on Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions.

Best ways to uncover buried treasure in Minecraft 1.20

How to read a treasure map in Minecraft

Reading a treasure map on the Java edition can be confusing. On both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, the big red X on the map denotes the buried treasure, while the little white pointer indicates the player.

If the player's icon appears as a small white dot on either side of the map, it indicates that the player is far away from the marked treasure. Hence, the first thing the player needs to do is move in the correct direction so that the white pointer returns to its normal size. Once they have achieved that, the player must make their way towards the X.

Uncovering the chest in Minecraft Java Edition

Even after reaching the X, players have a difficult time uncovering the chest. This occurs because new players start digging the area randomly to get to the chest. However, there is a simple trick that they can use to save time and figure out the exact blocks to dig.

Upon reaching the X, place the white pointer facing in the upward direction and ensure it is completely hidden by the X. Then, move back slightly so that only a pixel of the white pointer can be seen under the X. If this is lined correctly, you can dig and find the treasure chest.

If the chest is not at that spot, dig a small 3x3 area around it, and you should be able to uncover the chest.

Uncovering the chest in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

There are two ways in which players can unearth a buried treasure in the Bedrock edition. The first one is quite simple: players need to place the pointer right at the center of the X and dig a 3x3 hole right under their feet.

The second method, though not complicated, uses basic mathematics. Similar to the first approach, line the pointer at the center of the X. Then, make sure that the X and Z coordinates are even numbers.

Here is where the math part comes into play. Divide those numbers by 8. If the answer comes up to a whole number for both coordinates, dig straight down on that block to find the chest.

If there is a decimal present, move around to nearby even coordinates until the answer sums up to a whole digit. Digging down on these coordinates will lead to the buried treasure.