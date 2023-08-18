Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.22 download guide

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition continues its progress after the release of the Trails & Tales update via its Preview Program. This set of betas introduces experimental features and changes as well as plenty of bug fixes based on player reports and feedback. The best part is that players can take part in this program and assist Mojang with bug reporting or simply enjoy the new gameplay perks.

One of the biggest upsides of Minecraft Bedrock's preview betas is also that they're accessible across multiple platforms. Granted, the Preview Program can't be utilized on every device that's compatible with Bedrock Edition, but there is still plenty of variety across PCs, consoles, and mobile all the same.

If Minecraft fans are curious about installing the latest preview, it doesn't hurt to examine the process.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.30.22 on all compatible platforms

The Preview Program can be accessed across multiple compatible devices (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Preview is currently available for players on Xbox and Windows 10/11 PCs, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. As long as players have purchased a legal copy of the game, they can access the betas at no additional charge simply by downloading the preview. However, different devices handle this process a bit differently.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

From your console dashboard, open the Microsoft Store and then open the search field. Enter "Minecraft Preview" and press enter, then open the preview's store page. Press the download button. As long as you've purchased the base game on your account, this download should come free of charge. After the installation is completed, you should be able to open the preview as an independent application from your dashboard or your game library.

Downloading the preview on Windows PCs

Open the Minecraft Launcher. In the launcher, select Windows Edition to the left of the launcher window. To the left of the green install/play button, click the button that reads "latest release" and then select "Latest Preview." Press the Install/Play button, and the launcher will download all the necessary assets and open the game afterward. If your version of the preview is out of date, you'll need to open the Microsoft Store app, then open your library and click "Get Updates" to make sure the latest preview is available for your launcher.

Downloading the preview on Android and iOS

On Android, open Minecraft's store page on the Google Play Store. Scroll down the store page and tap the link that reads "Join the Beta," and your game app should update automatically. If it doesn't, you can open your Google Play library and manually check for updates instead. For iOS, download Apple's Testflight app and then head to the game's signup page to opt into the preview. Only so many testers are permitted at a time on iOS, so you may have to return to the page at a later date if signups are full. Otherwise, after joining Testflight for the app, it should update automatically. However, if this doesn't occur, you can open the App Store and head to your library to update the game manually. Keep in mind that you'll need to play the game regularly to avoid being removed from the beta program.

How to download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on all compatible platforms

Bedrock Edition is playable on consoles, Windows PCs, and Android/iOS devices (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the Preview Program, players may be curious about how to download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition itself. This iteration of the game is available across major consoles (Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch), as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. It is also obtainable on Windows PCs via the Microsoft Store or directly from Mojang's official site.

After making their purchase, players can easily download Bedrock Edition with a solid internet connection. The game is typically a few gigabytes in size, but the download shouldn't take all that long.

Downloading Bedrock on Xbox/Playstation/Switch

From your console's dashboard, open your respective storefront apps like the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, or Nintendo eShop. Search for Minecraft in the search field, then open the game's store page and tap the download button that shows the game's pricing. Enter your payment information or use one saved to your account. After the transaction is completed, the game should automatically enter your download queue and pop up on your dashboard and library when it is finished. You can then open the game and enjoy!

Downloading Bedrock on Windows PCs

Head to the game's official site and click the "Get Minecraft" button. Select the version of the game you'd like to purchase. Either enter your Microsoft credentials or create a new account, then continue. Enter your payment information or use a method saved to your Microsoft account to complete the transaction. Once you've successfully purchased the game, you can head to Mojang's download page to download and install the launcher. Upon completion, open the launcher and select the Windows Edition of the game from the left of the launcher window. Click the green install button and wait for the game to finish its download, and you should now be able to play! Alternatively, you can open the Microsoft Store app and search for Minecraft Bedrock there, enter your payment info, and launch the game directly from your library.

Downloading Bedrock on Android and iOS

Head to either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on which device OS you're using. Search for Minecraft in the search field and open the game's store page. Tap the download button that typically shows the game's pricing. Use your payment credentials for your Google/Apple account or enter them to complete the purchase transaction. Upon completion, the game should automatically download to your home screen, and you can open the app and enjoy.

Once the game is downloaded to a Minecraft player's device, keeping the game up-to-date is incredibly easy and can even be handled automatically in many circumstances. Additionally, purchasing Bedrock Edition will give players immediate access to the Preview Program on compatible platforms, which is certainly a plus.