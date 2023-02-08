How to leave Minecraft Beta on mobile devices

Minecraft is a top-rated sandbox video game for several platforms, including mobile devices. The game allows players to explore, build, and create within a virtual world.

To enhance the user experience and gather feedback, Minecraft has a beta program that allows players to test new features and updates before they are officially released.

This beta program is available on mobile devices through the Google Play Store. However, not everyone wants to participate in it.

Some players may prefer the stability and reliability of the official version. Others may want to avoid dealing with the potential bugs and glitches that can come with beta software. Whatever the reason, it is possible to leave the Beta program for Pocket Edition on mobile devices.

The purpose of leaving the Beta program on mobile devices is to return to the official version of Minecraft. This means that players will no longer have access to any beta features or updates but will instead receive the latest stable version of the game.

This can provide a more consistent and stable experience, especially for those who are not comfortable with testing beta software.

Prerequisites before leaving Minecraft Beta on mobile devices

Before leaving the Beta program on a mobile device, a few prerequisites need to be met. These are essential to ensure the process goes smoothly without any issues.

1. Device Requirements: The device must be compatible with the game to leave the Beta program on a mobile device. This means it must have a compatible operating system, such as Android, and enough storage and processing power to run the game.

It is also important to have a device that is running an up-to-date version of the operating system.

2. Up-to-date Game Version: Before leaving the Beta program, it is important to ensure that the game is up-to-date. This means it should run the latest version available through the Google Play Store.

Updating the game can help prevent any issues that may arise during the unenrollment process.

3. Stable Internet Connection: A stable internet connection is necessary for leaving the Beta program. This is because the unenrollment process will require a connection to the Google Play Store. A stable internet connection can help ensure the process goes smoothly and without interruptions.

Steps to leave Minecraft Beta on mobile devices

Once the prerequisites have been met, leaving the Minecraft Beta program on a mobile device is straightforward and can be completed in a few simple steps.

1. Open the Google Play Store app: The first step is to open the Google Play Store app on a mobile device. This app is preinstalled on most Android devices and can be found by searching for "Google Play Store" on the device's home screen or app drawer.

2. Find the game in the list of installed apps: Once the Google Play Store app is open, look for "Minecraft" in the list of installed apps. This list can be found by tapping on the "My Apps & Games" option in the menu.

3. Tap on Minecraft: Once the game has been found in the list of installed apps, tap on the app to open its details page. This page will provide information about the game, including its version, size, and any updates that may be available.

4. Tap on Unenroll: To leave the Minecraft Beta program, tap on the "Unenroll" button, which should be located in the "Beta Program" section of the game's details page.

5. Confirm the Unenrollment process: After tapping the "Unenroll" button, a confirmation prompt will appear, asking if you are sure you want to leave the beta program. If you are certain, tap "Yes" to confirm the unenrollment process. The game will now be unenrolled from the Beta program and will no longer receive beta updates.

You will then receive the latest stable version of the game, which can be found by checking for updates in the Google Play Store app.

Alternative method

There is another way you can leave the Beta program on mobile devices. This method involves using the Minecraft app to opt out of the beta program.

1. Using the Minecraft app: To start this method, launch the Minecraft app on your mobile device.

2. Navigating to the settings menu: Once the app is open, navigate to the settings menu, which can typically be found by tapping the "Settings" or "Options" button within the game.

3. Finding the "Beta Participation" option: Once in the settings menu, look for the "Beta Participation" option. This option may be located under a "Beta Program" or "Updates" section within the settings menu.

4. Opting out of the beta program: Locate the menu item labeled "Beta Participation" and select "Leave the beta program." If you choose to exit the beta program, a confirmation prompt will ask them if you are certain about it. Tap "Yes" to confirm the unenrollment process.

Leaving the Minecraft Beta program on mobile devices is an easy process that can be done in a few simple steps. Regularly checking for updates and game versions is essential to ensure that you are always playing the latest and most stable version of the game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes