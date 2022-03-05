5 Best Phones to play Minecraft in 2022

While the moniker "Minecraft Pocket Edition" is no longer officially used, it is still widely used to distinguish the mobile version from the PC Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Pocket Edition, or the mobile version of the game, is routinely one of the most popular apps for both Android and IOS devices. Even if the game is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, having a good gaming smartphone with the latest operating system can assist you in playing the game without lag. In this article, we will explore the five best phones to play the game.

5 Best Gaming Phones for Minecraft

The following are the best phones to play this game:

Redmi 9 Power

Samsung S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Poco X3 Pro

Google Pixel 5A

5) Redmi 9 Power (Cost: $144)

If you're searching for an excellent budget gaming phone, the Redmi 9 Power is a good choice. The phone has a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, and it's jam-packed with features that make it ideal for affordable gaming.

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor and is powered by a 6000 mAh battery, making it suitable for mobile gaming. Its 6.53-inch LCD screen makes it ideal for Minecraft.

4) Samsung S21 Ultra (Cost: $788)

"Last year's flagship, this year's deal" perfectly describes the S21 Ultra. Thanks to a much improved display over G200 and a better GPU, this device can manage even the most demanding users for a whole day without requiring them to find a charging outlet.

You can play graphically intensive games like PUBG and Minecraft without worrying about battery life or slowness thanks to the Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen.

3) Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cost: $544)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful smartphone with a stylish appearance that's ideal for games like Minecraft and BGMI. Despite its expensive cost, it delivers excellent performance and is also very user-friendly.

The Snapdragon 865 processor gives this phone exceptional performance, making it one of the best gaming phones on the market. Because of its slim and attractive design, it fits effortlessly in the palm of the hand, allowing players to enjoy the game pleasantly.

2) Poco X3 Pro (Cost: $238)

The Poco X3 Pro is a budget phone with a Snapdragon 860 processor, 6.67-inch screen, and 5160mAh battery that's perfect for graphically demanding games.

The smartphone's extended battery life and good camera quality make it suitable for long gaming sessions and shooting creative films and photographs.

1) Google Pixel 5A (Cost: $449)

The Google Pixel 5A is a variant of the Pixel 5 series. This indicates that the chipset is from the SD 700 series, with some display size and quality sacrifices. However, the 765G and Adreno 520 GPU are more than capable of handling all gaming requirements of BGMI and other similar mobile games. The dual stereo speakers are ideal for mobile gaming as well.

Edited by Rohit Mishra