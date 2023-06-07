How to fix Unable to update the Minecraft Native Launcher error

The "Unable to update the Minecraft Native Launcher" error is one of many that occasionally plague players. When these occur, it's very frustrating and often prevents you from playing the game, and the arrival of the 1.20 update has made it even more annoying. The game's popularity has surged because of the update, but that doesn't help anyone struggling with this particular error.

Fortunately, there are ways to fix this issue. Here's what you can do if this error continues to pop up.

Troubleshooting the "Unable to update the Minecraft Native Launcher" error

The "Unable to update the Minecraft Native Launcher" error prevents the game from updating. This often happens with the Windows 10 launcher, which means users on the platform will be unable to update the game to version 1.20. There is arguably no worse time for this to happen than update day.

A Microsoft independent advisor shared a potential troubleshooting fix:

"Kindly check if you have any pending updates... or select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update , and then select Check for updates. If there's nothing pending, kindly right-click the Start button on your taskbar, and then select Windows Terminal (Admin). In the Administrator: Windows PowerShell screen, type the following command and press Enter: Get-AppxPackage *gamingservices* -allusers | remove-appxpackage"

This should help those struggling with the Minecraft issue. However, if that doesn't work, here is another method. Windows computers have a Program Compatibility Troubleshooter designed for games not from their own internal store.

To do this, run the application as an administrator and right-click on the file. Choose to troubleshoot the compatibility and follow the instructions from there.

If that doesn't work, Minecraft players can also try heading directly to the website to download the update. If the Launcher won't download it, getting it directly from the source is possible.

There should be a button there to try an alternative download source. Use that to download the .exe file and start it up.

Other troubleshooting methods may work as well. It's always good to check your anti-virus software to see if it is blocking something the game needs to function.

You can also try deleting and redownloading the entire application. Assuming 1.20 is available, it will download that as the latest version.

1.20 is out today (Image via Ducky on YouTube)

If your computer needs to be updated, do it. A pending software update could fix any bugs the system is facing. Logging out and logging back in or completely restarting the computer can work wonders for struggling applications.

If this issue continues to plague Windows 10 Minecraft gamers, it might be prudent to reach out to either Microsoft or Mojang's support.

Poll : 0 votes