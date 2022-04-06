502 bad gateway in Minecraft: How to fix it and possible errors

Minecraft has been around for nearly 13 years and is backed by a dedicated team. However, the game is not without its problems.

Every single snapshot, minor update, beta or preview that is released has a few bug fixes. Sometimes, updates are released solely to fix a bug.

Minecraft also has persistent issues that don't always originate in the game. Sometimes, connection errors and device errors can cause it to falter even if the game or application itself is not at fault.

One of those errors is a "502 bad gateway". This is an error that crafters are probably familiar with if they've spent a lot of time playing.

Here's what to do if it happens and how to potentially fix it.

How to fix the common 502 bad gateway error in Minecraft

The first step to fixing the 502 bad gateway error is to understand what it is. This error usually occurs when players are trying to access the website. This might be to change skins, access the Marketplace or any number of things that may need to happen online.

According to web browser developer Mozilla, this error means:

"The HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP) 502 Bad Gateway server error response code indicates that the server, while acting as a gateway or proxy, received an invalid response from the upstream server."

This essentially means there was an issue with the internet server connecting to the site. In this case, it's the Minecraft website.

Unfortunately, this also means it's not an issue that can be patched or permanently fixed.

The issue can be circumvented in a few different ways.

Mojang Support recommends troubleshooting the browser, which may mean a few things:

Refreshing the browser

Closing and reopening the browser

Updating the browser, if that's applicable

While this doesn't mean it can't happen again in the future, players can always try repeating the troubleshooting processes.

Troubleshooting isn't a one-size-fits-all method since most browsers, computers, and internet connections are different. Even the internet could be the source of the problem, so resetting it may be helpful.

Players can also restart their entire device to get a fresh connection to the internet and Minecraft. Using a different browser (perhaps Google Chrome instead of Safari or vice versa) may also be helpful.

If the issue persists and players cannot figure out what to do, contacting Mojang may be the way to go. Down Detector also gives a good indication of whether or not the issue might be widespread.

