The post-Minecraft 1.20 updates keep coming in the form of stable builds and beta releases. Java Edition possesses snapshots, while Bedrock Edition utilizes the Preview Program to give players insight into future updates. As a matter of fact, the latest Bedrock preview went live on July 20, 2023, with Preview 1.20.20.22 now downloadable on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS.

This new Minecraft Bedrock beta doesn't exhibit a ton of content like some of its predecessors, but it does serve the purpose of solving many performance issues and bugs that have persisted since the 1.20 Trails & Tales update.

If Minecraft fans are curious about the most important aspects of this new Bedrock release, it doesn't hurt to examine the highlights at the very least.

Examining the highlights of Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.20.22 patch notes

Among the most notable changes in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.20.22 involves the experimental crawling feature being changed to a vanilla one. Additionally, the preview makes a large host of bug fixes, technical changes, and under-the-hood adjustments to the in-game engine.

While the more technical changes can be broken down more succinctly by Mojang via its official web page for the patch notes, it doesn't hurt to examine the notable tweaks and adjustments that will be noticed during ordinary gameplay.

Major highlights of Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.20.22

Crawling has been removed from underneath the Experimental Features toggle and made into a vanilla feature enabled by default. This feature should engage when players attempt to enter a one-block hole that they cannot crouch under.

A low disk space warning that was present on Xbox even when players had enough space to install Minecraft or its updates has been fixed.

The breath meter should now appropriately refill when a player is swimming with their head above water.

The recipe unlocking feature can now be activated during world creation as per Mojang's original intent.

The text-to-speech narrator will now accurately read messages pertaining to disconnection when players enter the game without an internet connection.

Vignette effects created by being underground should no longer draw themselves over a player's hotbar.

Rabbits, polar bears, and in-game items no longer hover above top snow blocks.

As previously noted, Bedrock Preview 1.20.20.22 is available for download and installation on all Bedrock-compatible devices that can access the Preview Program. This means Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch and Playstation consoles don't have access to the program.

Whatever the case, Bedrock 1.20.20.22 may be setting the stage for larger content updates in the future. For the time being, Bedrock fans can enjoy the latest preview release and hope that developers have more ideas in the pipeline. The Trails and Tales update has continued pushing along, but the horizon certainly looks bright.