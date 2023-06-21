Minecraft announces three-day Trails & Tales event for Bedrock Edition

Mojang recently announced a three-day Minecraft Trails and Tales celebration period in Bedrock Edition. This event is to promote the new 1.20 update further while celebrating the Summer season. It will include an event where players can participate in several giveaways, DLC discounts, and more.

Mojang usually brings these kinds of new and exciting discount periods and giveaways to further hook players into playing the game and enjoying new add-ons from their marketplace. Here is everything you need to know about the new Summer Celebration with Trails and Tales features.

Minecraft Trails and Tales Summer Celebration: Dates, discounts, events, worlds, and more

The Trails and Tales event

Mojang will start off the Summer Celebration with a three-day Trails and Tales event. It will start on June 23, 2023, at 10 am PST (7 pm CEST) and allow players to dive deeper into the new update released for the sandbox title. The event will include mini-games, unique character-creator items, global play alongs, and more.

When players open the Minecraft Bedrock Edition after the mentioned date and time, there will be a dedicated button on the left-hand side of the main menu to head into the Trails and Tales event hosted.

The Trails and Tales event will end on June 26, 2023, at 10 pm PST (7 pm CEST).

New 'Timeless Trails' world

Timeless Trails is a free new world for players to jump into in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

During the event, players can also claim a free map called 'Timeless Trails' made by The Hive. This new map has several different adventures for players to venture into. It has loads of mini-games and puzzles to keep users engaged for hours.

Since the entire celebration is connected to the new update, almost every adventure in this map has new features like archeology, custom cherry trees, etc.

Free character creator items and discounts in the marketplace

Minecraft Bedrock Edition marketplace will have several goodies on sale from June 27 to July 10 (Image via Mojang)

Lastly, several items, like skins, worlds, maps, etc., will be on discount from June 27 to July 10. Some of the goodies will be completely free as well. After enjoying the event and the free new map, users can head into the Minecraft marketplace and grab them for a discount or free.

Each day, there will be a free character creator item inspired by Trails and Tales features that players can claim for their account. All these items will be available only after the main Trails and Tales event ends.

Poll : 0 votes