Minecraft x The Incredibles DLC announced

Minecraft's immense popularity has led to a litany of different cross-promotions in recent years. This has included content featuring the likes of Super Mario Bros., Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dungeons & Dragons, and many more popular properties. Now, Mojang's latest crossover arrived on June 15 as downloadable content featuring Disney/Pixar's The Incredibles.

By collaborating with Oreville Studios, Mojang and Disney have helped develop an all-new way to experience the world of The Incredibles and its many superheroes and supervillains. As of June 15, 2023, the DLC is available to download via the Minecraft Marketplace on all Bedrock Edition platforms.

But what does this new DLC entail? What can players do once they purchase it? How well does it blend with Minecraft's game engine?

What to know about Minecraft's latest The Incredibles DLC

Much as one might imagine from content featuring The Incredibles, players in this Minecraft DLC can assume the role of the entire titular family and the beloved Frozone. Using these characters, they can explore Municiberg and battle enemies like the Omnidroid, The Underminer, and Screenslaver.

To save the day, players will hone the powers of their chosen character, from Mr. Incredible's overwhelming strength to Frozone's ice powers and Dash's super-speed to Jack-Jack's laser vision. Along the way, they will investigate the Parr family's home and rescue civilians swayed by the villains.

In addition to hours of enjoyment from this Minecraft crossover DLC, players will receive nine distinct skins from the movie series, including the indestructible costumes used by The Incredibles and even one that resembles Edna. These skins are available upon downloading the DLC and can be found in the skin editor.

Currently, the Minecraft X The Incredibles DLC can be accessed from the Bedrock Edition marketplace for the price of 1,340 coins. This would place the overall cost at a little less than $10 USD or the equivalent, so the DLC shouldn't break the bank for those who want to check it out in earnest.

As a Bedrock Edition add-on via the marketplace, this DLC will be available on all Bedrock-compatible platforms. This would include the Windows 10/11 Edition of the game, the mobile ports for Android/iOS, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles, and also Chrome OS for Chromebooks.

Additionally, those who don't necessarily want the DLC can enter the Character Creator in the main menu and claim a free The Incredibles super suit, which will remain valid until June 22, 2023. Players must have the most recent version of the game for their Bedrock platform to take advantage of the DLC or its free super suit offer.

The Incredibles DLC should remain on the marketplace with no time limit compared to the free character item promotion. With that in mind, fans need not rush to check out the super-powered crossover content. Simply dive into the marketplace from the main menu and give it a download.

Poll : 0 votes