Every new item in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Players are looking forward to Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales as it boasts a few game-changing additions and changes. Last year's Minecraft Live event showcased only a few features of this update, and more features were announced and released later in subsequent snapshots and betas.

Like most major updates, Trails & Tales update comes with a few new items and mobs that players will already find in the latest test versions. June 2023 is most likely when Minecrafters will be able to download the update. For the time being, they can install betas for Bedrock Edition and snapshots for Java Edition to try the update content.

New items in Minecraft 1.20 update

It has been a while since an update came with this many new items. Here are all of the new items in the Trails & Tales update:

Brush

A brush in the game (Image via Mojang)

Announced a few years ago with the Caves & Cliffs update, archeology is a feature that allows Minecraft players to use a brush on suspicious sand and gravel blocks to reveal the items inside. The brush is a crucial item for players to enjoy the archeology system, and it can be crafted using copper ingots, feathers, and sticks.

Like other tools in the game, brushes have durability points that decrease upon usage. Players can repair two brushes by putting them on a crafting table to craft a brush with higher durability. Unbreaking, Mending, and Curse of Vanishing can also be applied to brushes in the game.

Pitcher pod and torchflower seeds

A sniffer next to growing pitcher pods and torchflower seeds (Image via Mojang)

Two ancient plants (that do not grow naturally), the pitcher plant and the torchflower, are also part of this update. Sniffers can dig out pitcher pods and torch flower seeds that can be used to grow them.

Torchflower seeds are more functional as they can also be used to breed sniffers. Players will find themselves doing this a lot, as sniffers are very rare and do not spawn on their own.

Pottery shards

A decorated pot (Image via Mojang)

Pottery shards/sherds are something most players were not anticipating. It is a new item that can be used as one of the crafting ingredients for decorated pots. There are 20 different pottery shards in the game, and each one has a unique design.

Smithing template

Armor trims (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the coolest features of the Minecraft Trails & Tales update is the armor trimming feature that allows players to place designs with unique patterns on their armor items.

The smithing template is a new item that can be used to create armor with designs and also upgrade diamond items, tools, and weapons to netherite. There are a total of seventeen smithing templates, one of which is the netherite upgrade template, and the rest are armor trim templates.

These are uncraftable but can be duplicated using seven diamonds on the crafting table. Players will find templates in the loot chests of various structures, such as bastions.

