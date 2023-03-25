Minecraft 1.20 update now has 20 unique pottery shards

Minecraft is a wildly popular game that has captivated gamers for over a decade. Over time, the title has received innumerable updates that add new content to its immersive world.

The latest Trails and Tales update aims to do the same. It brings a fresh mechanic called Archeology to the game, granting players a chance to uncover valuable items, hidden secrets, and even new pottery shards.

In the latest snapshot for the update, the game saw the addition of 16 variants of pottery shards, bringing the total number to 20.

Previously, there were only four types of pottery shards, limiting the player's creativity when designing buildings and structures. However, with the addition of new pottery shard variants, they now have more options to decorate and personalize their creations.

List of all 20 unique pottery shards in Minecraft 1.20

The Trails and Tales update has enhanced the adventure aspect of Minecraft. The addition of Archeology and more pottery shard variants has made the game even more engaging, providing more opportunities for creativity and exploration.

Players can craft pots using four pottery shards, either keeping the same image on all four sides or using a different picture for each side. This means that the possibilities for creating unique and personalized designs are endless.

The full list of 20 pottery shards currently available in the Trails and Tales update is as follows:

Angler Pottery Shard

Archer Pottery Shard

Arms Up Pottery Shard

Blade Pottery Shard

Brewer Pottery Shard

Burn Pottery Shard

Danger Pottery Shard

Explorer Pottery Shard

Friend Pottery Shard

Heart Pottery Shard

Heartbreak Pottery Shard

Howl Pottery Shard

Mourner Pottery Shard

Plenty Pottery Shard

Prize Pottery Shard

Sheaf Pottery Shard

Skull Pottery Shard

Snort Pottery Shard

How to dig up pottery shards using Archeology

Players can make decorated pots by combining four pottery shards (Image via Minecraft)

Archeology is an exciting addition to Minecraft. Not only can players discover treasures and new friends such as the sniffer, but they can also find out more about the world they inhabit in the game.

To get started with Archeology and find pottery shards, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Craft a brush

To use the archeology ability, you will need a brush. You will need one feather, one stick, and one copper ingot to craft a brush. Arrange them on the crafting table, and the brush will be ready.

Step 2: Find suspicious sand

Archeology can only be used on suspicious sand blocks. These blocks can be found in five locations: Desert Wells, Desert Temples, Cold Ocean Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins. Keep an eye out for these suspicious sand blocks when exploring these locations.

Step 3: Brush away suspicious sand

Once you've found a suspicious sand block, equip your brush and right-click on it. The suspicious sand will be brushed away, revealing what lies beneath. Keep brushing away layers of sand until you uncover what you're looking for.

Step 4: Discover valuable items and pottery shards

Using the brush tool, you can uncover diamonds, emeralds, sniffer eggs, and pottery shards. These items can be used to create new tools, weapons, and decorative items. Pottery shards, in particular, can be used to create decorative blocks and can be combined to create different patterns.

Step 5: Explore Archeology sites

To fully explore the Archeology feature, visit the five locations where Archeology sites can be found. These sites are rich in history and lore. They offer a new dimension to the game's exploration aspect. Make sure to bring your brush and be ready to uncover discoveries.

Endless possibilities with decorated pots in Minecraft

Players can make custom-decorated pots using pottery shards (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft's Trails & Tales update is a testament to the game's never-ending evolution. The addition of the Archeology feature and more pottery shard variants has breathed new life into the game, encouraging exploration and creativity.

Thanks to such updates, Minecraft continues to be an engrossing game that excites the imagination and instills a sense of adventure in all who play it.

