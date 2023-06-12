How to add banner to shields in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The world of Minecraft is full of fascinating creatures, many of which will try to attack the players that are in their vicinity. To deal with these pesky mobs, proper equipment is vital. Shields are one of the most crucial parts of every player's arsenal, allowing them to defend against powerful attacks. This item has been customizable only in the Java Edition for the longest time.

However, the recent Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update has incorporated the same feature into the Bedrock Edition.

Customize shields in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Along with new armor customizability features in the 1.20 update, Bedrock players now have the option to further modify their shields using banners.

Creating banners

White banner (Image via Mojang)

Banners in Minecraft serve as decorative pieces often used by players to mark territories on a map for easy navigation. They can be crafted on a crafting table using a stick and six wool of matching colors.

The pattern displayed can be created using a loom. Players can explore various designs that can be applied to the banner by placing a banner on a loom along with a dye.

Applying the creeper charge pattern on a white banner (Image via Mojang)

The Bedrock Edition also has eight banner pattern items, each with a unique pattern design. Players can craft them on the crafting table or obtain them from loot chests.

Once obtained, they can be applied to a banner using the loom as shown above. The dye used determines the color of the design.

Crafting recipe of each banner pattern in Bedrock Edition

A few banner patterns in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Six of the eight banner pattern items in Bedrock Edition can be crafted using specific ingredients. Here is a list of the patterns and the items required for crafting them:

Former Mojang Studios logo pattern: Paper + enchanted golden apple

Skull pattern: Paper + wither skeleton skull

Creeper pattern: Paper + Creeper head

Flower pattern: Paper + oxeye daisy

Masoned pattern: Paper + brick

Bordure indented pattern: Paper + vines

The last two on the list are exclusive to the Bedrock Edition.

Combining customized banners and shields

Steve with a custom shield (Image via Mojang)

The customized banner that has just been created is ready to be applied to a shield. However, before doing so, players need to obtain a shield. It can be crafted easily on the crafting table using six planks of the same type and an iron ingot.

Creating a shield with a creeper charge pattern (Image via Mojang)

To apply the banner, players must place it and the shield in the crafting grid, as shown.

This feature allows players to protect themselves from mob attacks while looking good. Additionally, players can match their armor design with their shield design, creating a cohesive and personalized look.

