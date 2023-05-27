How to download Minecraft on mobile (2023)

Minecraft is available on almost every device in 2023. It can be played on tablets, smartphones, portable and non-portable consoles, and various desktop operating systems. It has a vast world that players can explore whenever they want, on whatever device they choose. Of course, the game is most popular on desktops and consoles, but it is also played frequently on smartphones.

When Mojang introduced the Pocket Edition, an iteration of the Bedrock Edition specifically designed for smartphones, the Minecraft player base was ecstatic. Here is a simple guide to buying and playing Minecraft on both Android and iOS.

Steps to download Minecraft on phones in 2023

How to buy and download the game on Android devices

Players can easily buy Pocket Edition from Google Play Store on an Android device (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are on an Android device, you can simply head into the Google Play Store to download the game. Here are the steps to follow to buy and install it on Android:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Tap on the search bar and type Minecraft. There will be several games similar to the sandbox title that come up. Select the one that has the original game logo (a grass block with the name of the game). The product page will open, where you will see the price of the game for Android devices. It will usually be around $6.99. Tap on the price to open the Google Play Store payment screen. Choose a payment method of your choice and buy the game. After the purchase, the game will automatically start downloading.

Once the game is downloaded, you will need to log into your Microsoft account to properly play the game and join online worlds, make purchases in marketplace, etc. If you do not have a Microsoft account, the game will automatically prompt you to make one.

How to buy and install the game on iOS

Similar to Android, Minecraft can also be found in the iOS App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pocket Edition can also be installed on all iOS and iPad OS devices. If you are on an iPhone or iPad, you can follow these steps to easily buy and install the game:

Open the App Store on an iPhone or iPad. Search for Minecraft in the search bar. There won't be many options or versions of the game apart from the original one. Head to the product page to learn its price. It is usually priced around $6.99. Tap on 'Get' in order to make the purchase through your desired payment method. Once the payment is complete, a receipt will be sent to your email, and the download will begin.

As with Android, when you open the game for the first time, you will be asked to log in to your Microsoft account to access all the features in the game.

Poll : 0 votes