10 best Pocket Edition seeds for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft's seed-based world generation is one of its finest features, creating breathtaking worlds with unique landscapes and structures. Regardless of the version, the right seed can make players' experience even more rewarding.

For Minecraft: Pocket Edition, in particular, the game operates from the same seeds as Bedrock Edition. Due to this, players can utilize the same great Bedrock seeds they enjoy on their preferred mobile platform. A few new and great seeds have been procured by the community after the recent 1.19 update, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best the month of June has had to offer.

Breaking down the top Minecraft 1.19 Pocket Edition seeds so far

10) The Wild Island (5890542)

This seed provides a massive island with several biomes at spawn (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed is one that clearly emphasizes variety. Players spawn near the island's center, and the biomes they can find are incredibly varied and enticing. Most biomes can be found on the island, and it even rests foundationally on a system of lush and dripstone caves.

If Minecraft players dig even deeper into the island's depths, they'll also find a sizable deep dark biome to explore. This makes the seed particularly helpful for players who are returning to the game or want to try out the new biomes quickly.

9) Massive Lush Cave (-156227665)

The lush cave of this seed is huge and even contains structures (Image via Mojang)

Lush cave biomes weren't introduced in version 1.19, but they can still contain plenty of intrigue. This particular seed features a massive lush cave system at approximately (X: -579, Y: 103, Z: -671), which contains its own structures inside.

The lone lush cave contains multiple abandoned mineshafts lining its walls and ceiling, and players can even find an ancient city structure buried deep in its depths. Players in a hurry to loot structures can do far worse than giving this seed a shot.

8) 3 Strongholds in Close Proximity (4364519598890647509)

The seed's three strongholds resting not far from spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's stronghold generation is slightly more erratic than its Java Edition counterpart. This occasionally leads to strongholds being placed remarkably close together despite the rules that they should be spread apart. In this seed, all three strongholds are roughly 1500 blocks away from spawn.

Players can move quickly between the three strongholds and pick any of them to locate an End portal, reach the shadowy dimensions, and complete their Survival Mode story. Below, players can find the coordinates for the three nearby strongholds:

(X: -508, Z: 932)

(X: 996, Z: 996)

(X: 820, Z: -860)

7) Instant Ancient City Spawn (565535403532980236)

Beginning in an ancient city is sure to be dangerous (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed is sure to bring a challenge to its players. Players spawn right in the middle of an ancient city, completely unarmed and unarmored. If players aren't careful, they can very easily die due to upsetting the Warden. However, it's also possible to loot plenty of goodies from the city's loot chests, making the trade-off worth the risk for some.

This seed certainly won't be safe, but players hoping to explore ancient cities or get a head start on looting their items may want to place this seed in their world generator.

6) Massive Deep Dark Biome (-5085390861204437539)

Deep dark explorers will adore this seed (Image via Mojang)

On the subject of the deep dark biome, this seed is perfect for exploring the subterranean realm. Once Minecraft players spawn in, they can immediately dig downward and find a massive deep dark biome.

Players can find five total ancient city structures ripe for looting inside this lone biome. They should likely gear up before heading underground, though, as a deep dark biome this large isn't going to be protected by one lone Warden. However, cautious players should find plenty of rewards within the dark and cavernous locale.

5) Mangrove Swamp with Multiple Structures (3546842701776989958)

This seed comes off as a little chaotic (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can expect quite a hectic time in this seed's spawn. Players will drop in next to a combined village, desert pyramid, pillager outpost, and shipwreck. Adjacent to these structures is also a new mangrove swamp biome worth exploring. Additionally, investigating the pillager outpost may result in players being able to free an allay in some circumstances.

Minecraft players will have to work quickly when they spawn in, as the pillagers in the outpost will waste no time attacking the peaceful villagers.

4) Mangrove Cove (41000080)

The cove resting adjacent to a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will begin this seed on a savannah peak biome, but the real treat is not so far away. At the coordinates (X: 25, Z: -175), players can find a gorgeous ocean cove rising high above the gentle waters. Even better, right next to the cove rests a sizable mangrove swamp biome. This presents the opportunity for some wonderful builds that can be placed right inside the cove.

If nothing else, this Minecraft seed should be exceptional for taking high-quality screenshots, especially with shaders active.

3) Zombie Village in Mangrove Swamp (57000088)

A savannah village is overgrown with mangrove forest (Image via Mojang)

While there are currently no mangrove villages in Minecraft 1.19, this seed provides a solid alternative. At (X: -368, Z: 192), players can find an abandoned savannah village overtaken by zombies. In an even creeper twist, the village is enveloped in mangrove trees and an accompanying swamp.

If Minecraft players approach this village at night with some shaders active for ambiance, the village can make for a great horror-styled location. Keep your wits about you as you investigate the spooky village; you never know where a zombie villager might be lurking.

2) Villages Galore (565535403532980236)

Players can use this seed to find multiple villages and ancient cities (Image via Mojang)

For players that love villages, this is the Minecraft seed for them. Players can find no fewer than seven villages surrounding the spawn point, providing plenty of trading and looting. Furthermore, digging underneath the spawn area will result in three ancient cities within close proximity to each other.

There is simply so much to explore and so many items to procure that this seed is flat out one of the top options players have found so far in Minecraft 1.19.

Below, players can find the coordinates for the various villages and ancient cities:

Village 1 - (X: -1,352, Z: -296)

- (X: -1,352, Z: -296) Village 2 - (X: -1,784, Z: 184)

- (X: -1,784, Z: 184) Village 3 - (X: -776, Z: -312)

- (X: -776, Z: -312) Village 4 - (X: -888, Z: 184)

- (X: -888, Z: 184) Village 5 - (X: -328, Z: 312)

- (X: -328, Z: 312) Village 6 - (X: -408, Z: -472)

- (X: -408, Z: -472) Village 7 - (X: 184, Z: -776)

- (X: 184, Z: -776) Ancient City 1 - (X: -232, Y: -51, Z: 88)

- (X: -232, Y: -51, Z: 88) Ancient City 2 - (X: 24, Y: -51, Z: 56)

- (X: 24, Y: -51, Z: 56) Ancient City 3 - (X: 120, Y: -51, Z: -312)

1) Ancient Metropolis (-8169586992898948313)

This seed's deep dark biome is rife with ancient cities (Image via Chunkbase)

If there were ever a seed to explore Minecraft's new ancient cities, this is likely the best option currently known. Players will spawn a short distance from this deep dark biome, but a quick trip to (X: 776, Z: 1,976) will bring players to a village. This location makes for a great base of operations as they dig down into the deep dark biome below it.

Once Minecraft players find themselves in the shadowy biome, they can expect to find dozens of ancient city structures, ensuring a massive bounty of loot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

