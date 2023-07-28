How to get items back from Allay in Minecraft

Minecraft has a tradition of adding new mobs, with each update reflecting the update itself. Each year this is decided by a mob vote where people choose which next mob should be added to the game. In the 2021 mob vote, Allay won the final round and was added to the game.

Allay is a very adorable and assisting mob who can gather and transport items on your behalf. In this article, we'll show you how to locate, befriend, and utilize the Allay in Minecraft, along with the art of retrieving your belongings from these friendly creatures.

Everything to know about Allay in Minecraft

What is Allay, and where to find It?

Allay is a small, flying mob that looks like a blue fairy. It is not based on real animals but is inspired by the Wisp mob from Minecraft Dungeons. Unlike the hostile Vex mob Evokers summon, Allay is passive and friendly toward the player.

This mob does not have a natural habitat of its own. You can only find it in Pillager Outposts or Woodland mansions. To rescue an Allay, you must break the cage or cell it is trapped in. You can also spawn an Allay using a spawn egg in creative mode.

To befriend an Allay, you must give it any item using your use key. The Allay will then follow you and seek out more of what you gave. It will return to you and deliver the items once it has collected a full stack.

How to get your item back from Allay?

If you desire to retrieve your item from Allay or offer a distinct item for collection, employ an empty hand. This action will promptly return the item to your inventory, provided you have adequate space. Consequently, Allay will be left with an empty hand, all set to receive another thing from your possession.

You can also remove your item from Allay by killing it. However, this is not recommended as it will drop only one item and lose its loyalty to you. You can also use a lead to tether an Allay to a fence post or a wall, but this will prevent it from flying around and collecting items.

How to use Allay effectively?

Allay can be very useful for various purposes in Minecraft. Here are some tips and examples on how to use Allay effectively:

Use Allay as portable storage : Since Allay can hold up to 64 copies of a stackable item at a time, you can use it as a portable storage option. You can give it any item you want to store or transport, such as food, blocks, tools, or resources. You may also present it with a shulker box containing items, but the Allay won't recognize the box's contents during item collection.

Utilize Allay for retrieving lost or unintentionally dropped items: Should you misplace or accidentally release an item somewhere, you can use Allay's assistance. By providing the Allay with a duplicate of said lost item, the Allay will search for and collect all nearby copies of that item and return them to your possession.

Employ Allay for automating various projects: Enjoy the convenience of automating item transportation tasks. For instance, deploying an Allay to harvest crops from a farm, gather eggs from a chicken coop, or accumulate mob drops from a grinder can significantly ease your workload. Simply assign the appropriate task to the Allay, entrust it with the matching item, and let it adeptly handle the task at hand.

Allay in Minecraft make your gameplay more fun and convenient. By giving an item to an Allay, you can make it collect and deliver more of that item for you. You can also get your item back from an Allay by using an empty hand on it.

If you desire to delve deeper into Allay and its interactions with other Minecraft features, consider experimenting with the following suggestions:

Use note blocks or jukeboxes to make an Allay dance and drop its items at them.

Use amethyst shards to duplicate an Allay while it is dancing near a jukebox.

Use wool blocks to block the sound of note blocks or jukeboxes from reaching an ally.