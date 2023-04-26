7 best Minecraft building tips and tricks for beginners (2023)

Building is an important aspect of Minecraft. Not only is it essential for survival, but it can also be fun. In fact, many players only play the game to utilize its construction capabilities. However, that is often easier said than done. It's not a skill everyone has, especially when playing the game for the first time. Fortunately, getting the hang of it doesn't take much time or effort.

Here are a few tips and tricks to guide beginners in their quest to become excellent builders.

Tips and tricks for new Minecraft builders to try

7) Use inspiration

There is no harm in taking inspiration from others. In fact, it's a great way to improve as a builder. Some players may look for creativity from various sources and implement them in the game. It can also be another way of bringing other forms of media into the game, like a building from John Wick, Pokémon, or elsewhere.

6) Utilize windows

An often-overlooked aspect of houses is windows. Without them, the builds look weird or stuffy and basic. Adding windows (symmetrically, of course) to the front and sides of a build is relatively easy, but it makes a huge difference. Whether for realism or natural light, windows are one of the easiest ways to pay major dividends on your builds.

5) Terraform

Don't be afraid to terraform (Image via Dirtman on YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft players spend a lot of time looking for a good place to build before settling down. While this is fine, it's not necessary. Don't be afraid to terraform. If there is a hill in the way of where you want to build, mine it down. A forest in front of your house? Chop all the trees down. Minecraft earth is easily terraformed, so don't be afraid to do as you please.

4) Build before loading up on materials

One might think that it's wise to collect materials before building. That's true to an extent. Builders should have the necessary materials before building. However, you don't need to chop down an entire Minecraft forest just to find out you need the wood from only eight trees. Build and get the required materials without wasting time harvesting ample extras.

3) Taller is not always better

Making a build is important, and there are different ways to do it. For a beginner, a taller structure is not always better. Making a good-looking one-story horizontal build is easier than a vertical one. It's also much easier to add to a horizontal build later. Taller stands out more, which can be bad if the build isn't perfect. Wider builds blend into the surroundings better.

2) Measure everything

Make everything symmetrical (Image via Jira Minecraft)

When building a house, symmetry is key. If not, it could look odd. Thus, it's imperative to measure. Whether you're using a double or single door, it must be in the middle of the house. You can only ensure this by measuring. The same can be said for windows. When setting out to build, always count the blocks and make sure everything lines up perfectly.

1) Use right materials

Materials that complement each other are important for building. For example, a full birch wood house is a bad idea, but using oak wood and green wool can also be a bad combination. Wood and stone blend well, so use combos that work to create your Minecraft builds.

