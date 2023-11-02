Minecraft player transforms ruined Nether portal into an Aether portal

Minecraft has a long and fascinating lore, even though it is not evident or talked about by the developers. Players spawn in a vast world where they find hidden and mysterious nuggets of clues about an ancient civilization that were also able to build blocks and explore the world. One of these clues is in the form of ruined Nether portals.

Back when the game was still new, the Aether mod was one of the most popular in the community since it added a heaven-like realm. It's portal was made up of glowstone blocks and water. However, since it was a mod, it was never added to the vanilla version.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/MrsTeacake' found a ruined Nether portal around the cherry blossom biome and turned it into a ruined Aether portal. They replaced the obsidian with glowstone blocks, and the netherrack and lava with different kinds of prismarine blocks. After finishing the conversion, they posted the picture on Minecraft's official subreddit.

Since Aether was meant to be a heavenly place, the overall look and setting of the custom ruined portal were perfect. It was surrounded by a cherry blossom biome, and had flowers all around it.

Players react to custom ruined Aether portal made by Minecraft Redditor

Since the Aether mod is still extremely popular in the Minecraft community, the post went viral on the official subreddit. Within a few days, it received more than four thousand upvotes and comments from many. This was quite special since hardly anyone thought of converting a ruined Nether portal into an Aether portal.

Many comments appreciated the original poster for their brilliant work in converting the ruined Nether portal. One of the Redditors commented how they were going to steal the idea for their own medieval fantasy survival world, while others discussed how it should be in the vanilla version as an Easter egg.

People also suggested that the original poster add glow lichens and more decoration around the ruined Aether portal.

The other half of the comments simply reminisced about the days when they used to think that the Aether and it's portal were not from a mod, but were actually in Minecraft's vanilla version. The original poster also admitted that they were one of them.

This is what made the Aether mod even more famous, since thousands of players were simply tricked into thinking that the Aether realm was really present in the base game. When they made the glowstone portal and poured water on it, nothing would happen.

Overall, most Minecraft Redditors loved the idea of converting the ruined Nether portal into an Aether portal. Even after several days, the post continues to gather views and upvotes.