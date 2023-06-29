Minecraft Reddit community faces setback as developer withdraws official support 

Minecraft is undergoing some changes. Reddit, over the years, has been a good place for Mojang to spread information from. When new releases are out, the developers would post on the subreddit for the community to learn everything they needed to know. Going forward, that will not be happening anymore. Reddit itself underwent changes, which has forced the developer's hand.

From now on, official information from the Minecraft account will not be found on Reddit. Here's what you need to know.

Minecraft leaving Reddit after policy changes

The game just had a major update and is not going to have any snapshots, pre-releases or betas. Therefore, Mojang won't need to put much official information on Reddit. However, when it does need to release snapshots and the like, it won't put them on the popular social media site.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime While we are currently on a bit of a break from snapshots and releases during summer, here's an update about changelog posts and Reddit going forward: reddit.com/r/Minecraft/co… While we are currently on a bit of a break from snapshots and releases during summer, here's an update about changelog posts and Reddit going forward: reddit.com/r/Minecraft/co…

New Reddit management introduced changes recently that have directly impacted content posting and moderation, with a few subreddits being hit the hardest, including this one. Because of those changes, the developer posted that it no longer feels that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content, saying:

"We want to thank you for all the feedback and discussion you've participated in in past changelog threads. You are of course welcome to post unofficial update threads going forward, and if you want to reach the team with feedback about the game, please visit our feedback site at feedback.minecraft.net or contact us on one of our official social media channels."

The 1.20 update is out so no more snapshots for now (Image via Mojang)

In the past, the subreddit had been used to alert people to new changes as soon as they were available, and the community could very easily provide feedback in return. This was an integral part of the update process, but it will not be continuing.

There are other ways to provide feedback, with the official site having a section dedicated to that as well. However, most players had grown accustomed to the give-and-take on Reddit and will have to adjust.

Additionally, other social media sites have the information pretty readily available, but they are just not as ideal for direct communication and feedback.

Poll : 0 votes