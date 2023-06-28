Minecraft player uses flying machines to hide a village

Minecraft players often come up with impressive feats within the game. Mojang's gameplay is not all that complex, but the community continuously goes above and beyond to find all possibilities. Redstone is a significant component of this as it powers devices that would otherwise be impossible to make. This time, a community member used redstone to make flying devices. That alone isn't entirely uncommon.

How he used the flying devices is highly uncommon, though. This Redditor used flying machines to hide a village, which sounds improbable. Check out the impressive contraption below:

Minecraft Redditor blows the community away with a remarkable creation

A flying machine usually consists of redstone, pistons, slime blocks, and sometimes honey blocks. These blocks combine to make a machine whose function is to push itself forward. With the sticky pistons, it's always connected and constantly moving forward.

They're slow and don't make much of a difference, but they are impressive and challenging to build regardless. One Redditor might have found their perfect use: hiding villages underground.

The village in the video is not present until they trigger the machines. When they do, they begin pushing aside holes in the ground and pulling sections of each village building up from the ground.

The hidden village emerges (Image via u/Alduit_Layter on Reddit)

At the top of the tallest building, the flying machines push the pieces together before retreating, and then the process reverses as the buildings go back into hiding. It's an awe-inspiring use of redstone that most players would never even imagine.

The community is thoroughly impressed. Minecraft players are incredibly pleased with the video and have given it a lot of positive reactions. One player had a brief and awestruck response.

Others couldn't help but draw comparisons to other forms of media. A disappearing city is not all that common of an occurrence, after all.

One gamer had high praise for the post. Given that hundreds of impressive builds come into the Minecraft subreddit every week, this one stands so tall above the rest is highly awe-inspiring.

Another Minecraft player laughed at the idea of a villager being out too late and thus missing his entire house. If this were used to protect the village at night, villagers would have a vital curfew to make.

One commenter joked about the danger that would require an entire village to be hidden like this.

Another player was so impressed that they wanted to see it in practical action in a multiplayer world. They even asked for a public map, which the original poster provided the download link for in a reply.

Overall, the community has given this post over seven thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

