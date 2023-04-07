Redditor 3D prints a realistic and working Minecraft clock

Minecraft and the real world often intertwine. For example, though it's fictional and in no way based in reality, the game often mirrors the real world.

There are items like books, swords, cauldrons, emeralds, and so much more that are real life things. Most mobs are based on real animals, and a lot of the natural world is found in real life, too.

Going further, life often imitates art, which is how things from Minecraft end up in the real world. In this case, a 3D printer was used to make a replica of an in-game clock and have it work in the same exact fashion. Check out the impressive results below:

Minecraft Redditor prints an impressive clock replica

This Minecraft Reddit post showcases how the Redditor recreated an in-game clock. What's even more impressive is that they were able to make it work. The clock in the game does tell time, but its movements are so subtle that it's almost impossible to tell.

If players look closely, they can see the clock hand move towards day or night, and with every passing tick, it'll be that much closer. The actual clock that was 3D printed does the same and at the same speed.

It would be nearly impossible to slow it down to match the actual clock in real life, but it matches the in-game timer. That alone is impressive, and the community responded with admiration.

One of the commenters loved the post and lamented the fact that it is often hard to promote one's impressive work on the subreddit. Others felt the post was just really cool.

The comments loved the post and gave it a lot of positive attention (Image via u/Perplexr on Reddit)

Many commenters were wondering if they could get their hands on one. They were also wondering about some of their functionality and how well it might work in a practical sense.

Other commenters wanted to see the Redditor do more. A compass and other things from the game could also be 3D printed. The possibilities are truly limitless.

Others were just generally very impressed with the work and wanted to be able to try it themselves. The community as a whole liked seeing a 3D printer put to use in this fashion.

Overall, the Minecraft community is thoroughly impressed with the post. They gave it almost 10 thousand upvotes in two days at the time of writing.

