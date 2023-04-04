Minecraft April Fools' Day snapshot adds popular jeb effect for every mob

Every April Fool's Day, Mojang releases a fun snapshot for Minecraft. It is a temporary update that is designed to prank the community. Oftentimes, the developers introduce major, unexpected changes to the game as part of a prank. Most gamers know it's not real, but for a while, Mojang was able to fool some individuals.

This year, they released one of their best snapshots yet, leaving players wanting for this update to be added to the game permanently.

The developers made it so that the "jeb_" nametag, which makes sheep change colors, could be applied to every single mob. Check out these incredible results:

Minecraft community loves new April Fool's Day joke snapshot

The villager with jeb effect (Image via u/LauLau07 on Reddit)

This Reddit post shared highlights what the new snapshot allows. Generally, players can name a nametag "jeb_" and then use it on a sheep, allowing it to change colors.

Ordinarily, the nametag won't have any special effect on a horse, cow, or any other mob. They can be named jeb_, but they will not change colors. With this April Fool's prank update, that is now possible.

With a "jeb_" nametag in Minecraft, the Redditor was able to put a color-changing scheme on every single mob they had. They tried it on a panda, a ghast, a skeleton, a villager, and even a slime. Everything looked impressive, though some of the existing textures changed colors more than others.

One Redditor loved the panda:

"DISCO PANDA DISCO PANDA"

Another had a clever joke for the color-changing villagers:

"Villager: 'racism is no more."

This feature has been referenced before, and many commenters are pleased that Mojang has given them what they want:

"And in an instant, 45% percent of clickbait became reality."

One player said they will be playing this version of Minecraft from now on:

"I'm considering unironically playing the vote update regularly."

Others lamented the fact that Minecraft put so much work into something that's simply a one-day prank:

"Why do they put so much effort into a update that’s gone in a day???"

Another commenter wanted to see it used on an unexpected mob:

"Try it on the ender dragon."

The mobs with jeb applied to them (Image via u/LauLau07 on Reddit)

All the mobs look spectacular and have interchanging colors, leaving the community in awe. Many hoped it was a real update and that Mojang would consider this feature in the future.

Nevertheless, the post received over 5.5 thousand upvotes in one day at the time of writing. Clearly, color-changing mobs is an idea Mojang should consider for the 1.21 update.

