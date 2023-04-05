Redditor's art reimagines Minecraft as a top-down Gameboy RPG

An inventive Redditor (u/GranJefe507) recently turned Minecraft from a three-dimensional blocky game into a top-down, two-dimensional RPG and posted the results on the platform. This is how a lot of older games, such as those on the classic GameBoy, were played.

The recreation works for a lot of reasons. For one, it's an excellent artwork, and the design is flawless.

Additionally, the Reddit post, which you can find here, taps into two types of nostalgia. Minecraft organically feeds into players' nostalgia. It's been around for a long time, and many players have positive memories associated with it. Meanwhile, the GameBoy is a console from the early 2000s, bringing another form of sentimentality to the table. Combining the two is a brilliant idea.

Minecraft community reacts as Redditor shares awesome GBA-inspired reimagining

The Reddit community seems to agree that u/GranJefe507's creation is an excellent idea. They love the post, and the comments section is filled with positivity.

One commenter said it reminded them of The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, which u/GranJefe507 said was their main inspiration.

The commenters love u/GranJefe507's post and have shared their enthusiasm (Image via u/GranJefe507 on Reddit)

It reminded one player of Stardew Valley and made them want to try out this hypothetical version of the game.

Many commenters said they wanted to try out this version of Minecraft.

Several comments reinforced the ideas of others, namely that this was very reminiscent of old Zelda games and Stardew Valley.

u/GranJefe507's post has received almost five thousand upvotes since being posted (at the time of writing).

