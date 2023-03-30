Minecraft Legends release date and time for all regions

Minecraft Legends is coming soon. Mojang is poised to release its fourth major game in just under three weeks on April 18, 2023. After the raging success of Minecraft Dungeons, the developer is offering another crafting game in a brand new genre. As has been mentioned earlier, the action-strategy offering is poised to be released on April 18. However, some might wonder when the title will be launched on that day.

The title will be released at different times in different regions, and this article will provide all the necessary information in this regard. It should be noted that the times mentioned in this article indicate when the game will become available for download. If you have pre-ordered the title, then it will be accessible at those times.

When will Minecraft Legends be released?

As per the developers, these are the times for the game to be released in many regions:

9 am PDT

12 pm EDT

1 pm BRT

5 pm BST

6 pm CEST

9:30 pm IST

1 am JST (will be on April 19)

3 am AEDT (will be on April 19)

What to know about Minecraft Legends ahead of its April release date

This will be a game very unlike Minecraft. Its synopsis reads:

"The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back. Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world."

Minecraft Legends will be available on the following consoles and services: Xbox and PC Game Pass, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation, Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch.

Some gameplay from Legends (Image via Mojang)

The price of the title will vary based on the device it's meant for. However, the cost should still be around $50 USD unless you have the Game Pass services. Then, it will be free.

The game will offer a multiplayer mode. It will also be cross-platform compatible, so every single gamer will be able to enjoy Minecraft Legends with anyone they want. The Minecraft Legends' FAQ has this to say about the multiplayer mode:

"Minecraft Legends includes online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer options. Form valuable alliances with your friends and lead strategic battles to defend the Overworld together."

It is very likely that playing this title with friends will be similar to how it is in Minecraft Dungeons. This means that only a local split-screen or online mode will be available in this title. However, more will be known about the game when it is officially released next month.

