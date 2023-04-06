Minecraft Spring Sale 2023: Everything you need to know 

The Minecraft Spring Sale is back! Every year, Mojang offers incredible deals related to the sandbox title to mark the spring season. This time, there is up to a 75% discount on certain in-game items and even a free giveaway. Maps, skins, and various other content will be available at discounted prices for a brief amount of time.

The Spring Sale is back until April 10, with up to 75% off select content and a free Landscapes skin pack by Cubecraft!

This year's Spring Sale is short, but it's impactful, and players should definitely take advantage of it.

Details about Minecraft's Spring Sale for 2023

Here's what Mojang had to say about the Minecraft Spring Sale 2023 (via the game's official website):

"It’s Spring here in the northern hemisphere, which means the snow has finally melted, the birds are singing, and there’s more daylight gaming hours! It also means that the Marketplace Spring Sale is back, and this year it’s hoppier than ever!"

The sale began on April 4, 2023, and will run until April 10, 2023. During this time, players will find amazing deals in the marketplace, including discounts on more than 200 pieces of content. There are also rare deals where players can get an unbelievable 75% discount on items.

Here's what Mojang had to say about the marketplace during the sale:

"Whether you want to spend this Spring by hopping between sky blocks, delving into mob-filled dungeons, redecorating your base with unique furniture, or trying on some bright new skins, there’s something for everyone at Minecraft Marketplace!"

While there are a ton of discounted items that still require players to pay, there is one freebie in the sale. A new skin pack, called CubeCraft: the Landscape Skins pack, will be available to players at no cost. It will allow players to dress up as a biome of their choice.

Here's how it's been described on the game's official website:

"With six skins to choose from, you can become a colorful candyland, a lava-filled lair, a tropical beachscape, or even a moon-faced space explorer. Personally, I think I’m going to dress as the farm landscape, and then stand around on my ranch and try and blend in. Will my Realms mates ever find me? Will I scare my llamas? There’s only one way to find out…"

How to access Minecraft Marketplace

To get these incredible, community-pleasing deals, you have to go to the Minecraft Marketplace. You can follow the steps given below to do so:

Open the Minecraft application on whatever platform (PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS device) you are playing on. Log in to your account if prompted. Some platforms require a login from time to time before you can proceed. There will be options on the main menu such as "Play" and "Settings." Choose the "Marketplace" option. From there, you'll load into the marketplace. You can opt to buy whatever you want here, but it will cost Minecoins (Minecoins are in-game currency that you buy with real money).

All Spring Sale 2023 items can be found in the marketplace, as well as anything else that might not be included in the event.

