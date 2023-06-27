How to copy banners in Minecraft

Banners are a key item in Minecraft that serve as one of the most unique ways to decorate a build. With them, players can make all sorts of designs and colors. They serve as the primary item for the loom block, which can give villagers the job of being a shepherd. They can also be copied, though only through certain methods and by meeting certain criteria.

Copying them can be useful for various reasons, so knowing how to accomplish that is good. Here's a guide on how to do that and what you can do with them from there.

How copying a banner in Minecraft works

Certain banners can be copied with a blank banner to make multiple identical items. Banners with an excess of six patterns applied using commands cannot be copied this way. Currently, this is the only way to copy banners in vanilla Minecraft, and it is done by putting the two matching banners into the crafting table.

This copies the pattern, but both banners must have the same base color, and the one having a pattern put onto it must have no pattern before the copy process. You can also use duplication methods to copy items, but these methods are the only ways Mojang designed for the game.

How to get a banner in Minecraft

To do any of this, you must first have a banner. In Minecraft, these can spawn, but they can also be made. To craft them, combine one stick and six matching colors of wool into the crafting table GUI.

In Education Edition, you can put a colored banner into the GUI with bleach to turn it white. After crafting a banner, patterns can be added via the loom block, but they can also be copied like the above guide details.

Here's where crafters can find existing banners:

Magenta banner is found outside of End Cities

Gray banner is found in the banner room of a Woodland Mansion

Light gray banner is found in the master bedroom in Woodland Mansions

Slain Pillager Captains drop ominous banners

Brown banner is found in various spots in a Savanna village

Black banner is found in the altar room of a Woodland Mansion

Every color of a banner can be made with dye and wool. They can be put into looms with certain items to make patterns. The Mojang symbol, an Enderman, a Creeper, the American flag, and so many other designs have been made this way in Minecraft.

They can come in all different colors (Image via Mojang)

It's always good to have extra banners if you're making patterns, so copying them beforehand can be a smart way to extend your resources.

